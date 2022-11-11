Auburn gets its best chance yet to run wild against A&M

One of the biggest differences for Auburn in its near-victory in Starkville was walking the walk of something the program talked for much of the season — running the football.

The Tigers neared a season-high in rushing attempts, handing the ball off 46 against Mississippi State and logging 250-plus rush yards for the third time this season, and second time against Power Five competition.

“Auburn's been known for physical run games, so that's something that we needed to stand on, running the ball,” offensive lineman Kam Stutts said Monday.

As Auburn heads into its final SEC home game of the season, it’ll have a chance to capitalize on that recent rushing success. It faces a Texas A&M team that’s not only struggled of late, but has struggled mightily against the run.

The Aggies allow the ninth-most rush yards per game (215.1) in the FBS, as well as the 11th-most yards per carry (4.9) nationally. In their past four games, they’ve allowed 250-plus rush yards on four occasions, and three-plus rushing scores in two of them.

“We've got to fit some things better, like I said,” Texas A&M coach Jimbo Fisher said following the Aggies’ loss to Florida last week. “Schematically, it's good stuff, and we'll look at it and see. But (defensive coordinator) DJ (Durkin) does a good job. He knows what we're doing. We know how we're doing it. And so, we'll keep working on it.”

It’s a message that was similar to what Auburn harped earlier this season while struggling against the run, most notably when it allowed 448 rush yards against Ole Miss on Oct. 15.

“As you look at us, we probably misfit something in there,” then-Auburn head coach Bryan Harsin said in Oxford. “But that happens, those things are going to happen. We also had chances to make some plays in the backfield, and we missed some tackles in some of those situations there. We've got to do a better job on one-on-ones.”

After the effort against the Rebels, and another performance against Arkansas that saw it allow 276 rush yards, Auburn gave up a net 13 yards against the Bulldogs last week, a team known far less for its rushing attack because of the air raid offense it runs.

Texas A&M’s inabilities have been more consistent, with an average of 271.3 yards allowed per game in its past four contests and an average of 5.45 yards allowed per carry.

“Week-to-week, it's pretty much the same thing,” Stutts said. “We want to have a physical run game. We want to have a physical, downhill run game. So we're gonna try to run the ball.”