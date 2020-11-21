Auburn gets its wake-up call before the Iron Bowl

“We hadn’t played in 21 days,” Malzahn said. “The first quarter we were sleep-walking a little bit. We had the interception in the end zone. In the second quarter, we woke up and started playing Auburn football.

“We were a little bit rusty, we were a little off,” he also admitted. “I think everybody just kind of settled in in that second quarter, we took a deep breath and we started playing clean football.”

It was Nix and Schwartz — redeeming themselves after that interception — who jolted Auburn back to life. Nix hit the speedster for an electrifying 54-yard touchdown for Auburn’s first score early in the second quarter.

It was Nix’s first pass attempt after the interception. It came four plays into the Auburn offense’s next drive.

Auburn got its wake-up call after the long break — but the Tigers answered it.

“When he did that (threw the interception) nobody looked down,” running back Shaun Shivers said. “We just kept encouraging him and he kept his head straight and never looked down. He just went for it and did what Bo does — that’s win us the ballgame and make big plays.”

Nix started 2-of-7 with the interception before finishing 15-of-19 for the rest of the game.

“After that, I never really felt out of rhythm,” Nix said, speaking on that interception.

