Auburn gets its wake-up call before the Iron Bowl

It wasn’t pretty.
Auburn was off-beat early on Saturday — a half-step behind, or a half-second too slow, as Tennessee took a 10-point lead in the first quarter.
But the Tigers woke up.
And they did just in time:
The Iron Bowl is next and Auburn will need to be wide awake.
“We didn’t play our best. We made some mistakes,” Auburn head coach Gus Malzahn admitted after the comeback win over Tennessee. “But our guys fought, and that’s a sign of a good team.”
Auburn trailed 10-0 early but then scored 27 unanswered to pull away.
At the end of it, linebacker Owen Pappoe wanted to make a promise:
“You’re going to see a whole other Auburn team next week,” he said. “I promise you.”
The Tigers looked rusty Saturday — like a team coming off a long layoff — and they were. Auburn didn’t expect to be off for two Saturdays when the team rolled over LSU in its best game of the year on Oct. 31. But after a bye week, COVID-19 complications postponed a game with Mississippi State, and Auburn had to adjust, while even missing some practices due to those complications.
It led to Auburn falling into a deficit, and to Bo Nix throwing an interception in the back of the end zone trying to connect with Anthony Schwartz in the first quarter.
“We hadn’t played in 21 days,” Malzahn said. “The first quarter we were sleep-walking a little bit. We had the interception in the end zone. In the second quarter, we woke up and started playing Auburn football.
“We were a little bit rusty, we were a little off,” he also admitted. “I think everybody just kind of settled in in that second quarter, we took a deep breath and we started playing clean football.”
It was Nix and Schwartz — redeeming themselves after that interception — who jolted Auburn back to life. Nix hit the speedster for an electrifying 54-yard touchdown for Auburn’s first score early in the second quarter.
It was Nix’s first pass attempt after the interception. It came four plays into the Auburn offense’s next drive.
Auburn got its wake-up call after the long break — but the Tigers answered it.
“When he did that (threw the interception) nobody looked down,” running back Shaun Shivers said. “We just kept encouraging him and he kept his head straight and never looked down. He just went for it and did what Bo does — that’s win us the ballgame and make big plays.”
Nix started 2-of-7 with the interception before finishing 15-of-19 for the rest of the game.
“After that, I never really felt out of rhythm,” Nix said, speaking on that interception.
