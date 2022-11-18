Auburn getting another air-raid test against Western Kentucky

Auburn’s 39-33 overtime loss to Mississippi State two weeks ago in Starkville looked like, for the casual fan, the last time the Tigers would have to see the air-raid offense this season.

It was actually just the warmup.

In theory, Auburn’s (4-6, 2-5 SEC) contest against Western Kentucky (7-4, 5-2 C-USA) is a tune-up game for the Iron Bowl and a likely win, but the Tigers will have to stop one of the most efficient passing offenses in the FBS if it wants a victory.

“Defensively, the way (our team) played against Texas A&M, the way they played against Mississippi State, and (being) familiar with a team throwing it every snap,” Williams said. “Now we should be even more prepared and go in kind of knowing what to expect and be confident going into that game.

“It doesn’t guarantee you anything, but those guys should be confident. And I’m pretty doggone confident in that defense, man. I enjoy watching those guys fly around.”

Mississippi State head coach Mike Leach is known for his air-raid attack and it’s something he’s brought to Starkville. The Bulldogs currently average the most completions (33.3) and pass attempts (50) per game in the FBS, but the Hilltoppers deploy their attack more efficiently.

Western Kentucky is still top-five in completions (28) per game and top-10 in pass attempts (41.5), but it has a higher completion percentage (67.5%) than Mississippi State’s 66.6%. It also averages more pass yards — 336.3 yards to 319.1 — and pass touchdowns — 3 to 2.7 — per game than the Bulldogs.

Auburn’s lone opportunity to defend the air raid this season was one of its better defensive performances of the year. The Bulldogs amassed 352 pass yards and threw for three scores, but the Tigers held them to one passing touchdown post-intermission and 162 pass yards in the second half.

The pass rush played a big difference, logging 10 tackles for loss, five sacks and 15 pressures, according to Pro Football Focus.

“We just played our routine defense,” Hall said following the game. “We knew coming out that they were gonna try to dink and dunk us. The biggest thing with them is that they just try to out-execute you. They want you to fall asleep and think that they can just find dinks and dunks and hit you.

“We stayed poised, and we didn’t get frustrated. That’s the biggest thing, playing a team like that, especially from a pass-rush standpoint. You’re going, you’re going, you’re going, you’re going — and then the time you don’t go, those are the times you have the opportunities.”