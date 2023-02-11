Bruce Pearl trailed off, and despite talking for the past minute, it almost seemed like the Auburn coach didn’t have the answer he was finishing.

“It’s hard to find,” Pearl said. “I’ve tried, (have been) working really hard these last two days trying to find weaknesses for you. There aren’t many.”

With Pearl and Auburn hosting No. 3 Alabama at 1 p.m. CDT Saturday, the Tigers will square off with perhaps the best iteration yet of Nate Oats’ Crimson Tide program. It’s a group that — while clobbering Southeastern Conference opponents by an average of more than 21 points — leads the conference in points per game (83.7), 3-pointers made (253) and rebounds per game (44.9).

The Crimson Tide is top 10 nationally in 3-pointers per game (No. 6) while being No. 2 in 3-point defense.

“I don’t know that I’ve seen anything like that,” Pearl said.

In terms of Oats’ tenure in Tuscaloosa, this is also his best team, statistically speaking. He’s never had an Alabama team average this many points, nor has he had one that shoots better from deep. He also hasn’t had one shoot this well from the field. That tracks defensively, too. Alabama’s opponent points per game mark of 68.7 is considerably lower than the previous low of 70.1 per game two years ago. Both Alabama’s opponent field goal percentage of 37.2% and opponent 3-point percentage of 26.1% are considerably better.

Freshman forward Brandon Miller has led the charge, the head of a group of skilled shooters who present a significant size advantage in Oats’ 5-out offense, which spaces the floor by setting up most, if not all, of its shooters beyond the 3-point line.

“He is very skilled,” Auburn forward Johni Broome said of Miller. “He can score at the basket; 3-pointer, he is deadly from 3-point range. He is a good player, but we have just got to pressure him. Don’t let him get the open looks–make all of his shots tough and I think we will be fine.”

Miller averages a team-high 19.0 points per game. He is also shooting 44.4% from 3, tied for ninth-best nationally. But again, he’s only a fraction of Alabama’s production. Seven members of the Tide have attempted more than 100 shots this season and are shooting better than 40%. Seven of them have also attempted at least 50 3s, and four of them are shooting better than 35% in that mark.

Alabama’s other largest source of offense is guard Mark Sears, who averages 13.9 points per game. He has shown a similar prowess from deep, shooting 38.9% from beyond the arc.

“One of the things that makes Alabama really special that doesn’t get talked about,” Pearl said. “They have three elite playmaking guards in (Jaden) Bradley, and Sears, and (Jahvon) Quinerly. Those are three elite playmaking guards.

“And so, in different ways, imagine having three Wendell Greens on the floor at the same time with a little bit different, you know, abilities. It just makes it really — and they’ll play two of them together.”

Bradley and Quinerly have both carved out roles as standout facilitators, leading the Tide with 82 and 79 assists, respectively.

“This is, by far, the most talented team we’ve played,” Pearl said. “This is an extremely well-coached team. They’ve won on the road. And they’re obviously playing great right now.”