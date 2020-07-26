Auburn great DeWanna Bonner gets set for debut with Sun in WNBA bubble

Bonner is glad to be a part of it — and it works. The fun-loving Sun made it to the WNBA Finals last season before losing to the Washington Mystics in five games, one win from the title in a best-of-five. Bonner could be the missing piece who pushes the team over the hump and to a championship.

“They keep me young,” Bonner said, smiling in a post-practice press conference through Zoom on Saturday from Bradenton, Fla.

That’s the other part of her adjustment: She’s trying to get acclimated to a new team for the first time in a decade, all while also getting used to the WNBA’s COVID-19 bubble at IMG Academy, where the league finally tipped off its shortened scheduled on Saturday.

Today’s game is the start of the team’s 22-game sprint through the secluded season in empty facilities with no fans.

“I don’t know if you can really say any team is completely ready,” Bonner said. WNBA teams had just two weeks together to get ready before opening games this weekend. “You’ve kind of just got to go out there and work it out as you go and get better and better each game.