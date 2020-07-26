Auburn great DeWanna Bonner gets set for debut with Sun in WNBA bubble

Somewhere secluded between palm trees in the WNBA bubble, DeWanna Bonner and her new teammates had a little fun after practice on Saturday, invited to a contest to see who could hit a halfcourt shot to win $100.
The oldest player, they were told, got to pick who shot first.
Suddenly, all the eyes turned to Bonner.
“Why are y’all asking me?” she looked back.
Yes, the former Auburn women’s basketball superstar is a veteran in the league now even if she didn’t realize it before, and that fact is only more apparent now that she’s on a new team with much younger players — now all getting set for her debut game with the Connecticut Sun against the Minnesota Lynx at 11 a.m. today on ESPN.
After powering Auburn to the SEC Championship in 2009, Bonner spent nine seasons in 10 years with the Phoenix Mercury before becoming the centerpiece of the biggest blockbuster trade of the WNBA offseason last winter, as the three-time WNBA All-Star was dealt to the Sun in February for three first-round draft picks.
Bonner says she played with a team made up mostly of fellow veterans back in Phoenix, but now with Connecticut, she is part of a younger roster made up of players who like to spend more time together, who like to joke around, and who probably insist she dances on TikTok more than ever before.
Bonner is glad to be a part of it — and it works. The fun-loving Sun made it to the WNBA Finals last season before losing to the Washington Mystics in five games, one win from the title in a best-of-five. Bonner could be the missing piece who pushes the team over the hump and to a championship.
“They keep me young,” Bonner said, smiling in a post-practice press conference through Zoom on Saturday from Bradenton, Fla.
That’s the other part of her adjustment: She’s trying to get acclimated to a new team for the first time in a decade, all while also getting used to the WNBA’s COVID-19 bubble at IMG Academy, where the league finally tipped off its shortened scheduled on Saturday.
Today’s game is the start of the team’s 22-game sprint through the secluded season in empty facilities with no fans.
“I don’t know if you can really say any team is completely ready,” Bonner said. WNBA teams had just two weeks together to get ready before opening games this weekend. “You’ve kind of just got to go out there and work it out as you go and get better and better each game.
“We’re just going to go out there,” she added. “We’ve got a lot of good things put in place. We’ve got our strategy, our gameplan — and, you know, we’ve played basketball before so it’s nothing totally new. We’ve just got to go out there and wing it, and use a little of what we have and play hard.”
Bonner starred at Auburn from 2005-09, scoring 21.1 points per game her senior season and leading the team then to a 30-4 record.
With the Mercury, she won the WNBA Championship in in 2009 and 2014 and was named WNBA All-Star in 2015, 2018 and 2019. She did not play in 2017 after giving birth to her twin daughters. It’s their birthday on Monday.
“I’m just trying to see where I fit in there, and how we can adjust,” Bonner said.
“We’re just trying to figure out. But I feel much more comfortable than I did at first.”
