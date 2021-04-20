Auburn guard Allen Flanigan will return for junior season

Auburn guard Allen Flanigan has decided he’s not done playing with the Tigers.
Flanigan announced Tuesday he will not enter the 2021 NBA Draft and will return to Auburn for his junior season. The decision comes after Flanigan stood out as one of the Tigers’ most consistent players during the 2020-21 campaign.
“As many of you know, playing in the NBA has always been my lifelong dream, but I also have other goals and dreams like becoming an All-SEC player or award finalist and leading this team to something special like an SEC Championship or NCAA Tournament,” Flanigan wrote in part on social media. “With that being said, I will no longer be focusing on the 2021 NBA Draft. I’m coming back! The journey continues … let’s be great!!!”
Flanigan was expected to take on a bigger role on an inexperienced Auburn team this winter, and he wasted little time in proving he was up for the challenge. He averaged 14.3 points per game – second only to freshman point guard Sharife Cooper – while chipping in 5.5 rebounds per contest and a total of 78 assists.
Flanigan’s most productive game offensively came against South Carolina on Jan. 23, when he posted a career-high 24 points in the Tigers’ 109-86 victory.
Auburn coach Bruce Pearl shared his excitement about Flanigan's return shortly after his decision.
"Al was one of the most improved players in the country this year!" Pearl wrote on social media. "His toughness, work ethic, athleticism and skill put him in position to realize all his goals. The Auburn Family is blessed to have The Flanigan Family!"
Flanigan not only played well at shooting guard, but he also stepped up with the Tigers needed him elsewhere. Flanigan played point guard when Cooper was not available on multiple occasions in order to help Auburn while the NCAA determined the freshman point guard’s eligibility status.
“It was just a new experience for me, playing [point guard] in a game. I've been working on it this summer and in practices throughout the preseason,” Flanigan said on Dec. 15. “Coach Pearl, he'll move it around a couple of games. I like it.”
Flanigan’s strong sophomore season came after a freshman campaign in which he appeared in all 31 of the Tigers’ games and averaged 3.2 points, 2.7 rebounds, 0.4 assists and 0.3 steals in 13.7 minutes per game.
Flanigan stands as the most proven Auburn player returning to a roster that has had many changes this offseason.
Cooper is leaving for the draft and will not return, and the Tigers may also lose freshman forward JT Thor – who declared but can still return to the team. The Tigers lost three transfers in guards Justin Powell and Jamal Johnson along with forward Javon Franklin but added North Carolina forward Walker Kessler, Eastern Kentucky point guard Wendell Green Jr. and College of Charleston point guard Zep Jasper.