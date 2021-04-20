Auburn guard Allen Flanigan will return for junior season

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

"Al was one of the most improved players in the country this year!" Pearl wrote on social media. "His toughness, work ethic, athleticism and skill put him in position to realize all his goals. The Auburn Family is blessed to have The Flanigan Family!"

Flanigan not only played well at shooting guard, but he also stepped up with the Tigers needed him elsewhere. Flanigan played point guard when Cooper was not available on multiple occasions in order to help Auburn while the NCAA determined the freshman point guard’s eligibility status.

“It was just a new experience for me, playing [point guard] in a game. I've been working on it this summer and in practices throughout the preseason,” Flanigan said on Dec. 15. “Coach Pearl, he'll move it around a couple of games. I like it.”

Flanigan’s strong sophomore season came after a freshman campaign in which he appeared in all 31 of the Tigers’ games and averaged 3.2 points, 2.7 rebounds, 0.4 assists and 0.3 steals in 13.7 minutes per game.

Flanigan stands as the most proven Auburn player returning to a roster that has had many changes this offseason.