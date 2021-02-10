Auburn guard Jamal Johnson breaks out of mini-slump against Vanderbilt

Auburn’s Jamal Johnson had been unusually quiet offensively leading up to Tuesday’s game at Vanderbilt, and the junior guard was by no means happy about it.
Johnson had put together a productive stretch of games early in the year by scoring in double figures in six straight games, but his offensive prowess had tailed off lately. In the seven games after that streak ended, he had been held to five points or fewer five times, including a disappointing 0-for-4 showing at No. 2 Baylor on Jan. 30.
Johnson’s struggles led to him being taken out of the starting lineup in favor of Devan Cambridge, but Johnson still had his chance to prove himself coming off the bench.
On Tuesday, the most-experienced Auburn player proved he can still deliver plenty of value on the floor.
The former Memphis player shined in his return to Tennessee, as he tied Sharife Cooper for a team-high 19 points in Auburn’s 73-67 victory over the Commodores. Johnson’s play was crucial early, as he scored 12 of the Tigers’ first 19 points to help jumpstart an offensive attack that was woefully slow in the game’s first half.
“I came off, and I feel like my teammates and my coaches put me in the right positions to be successful. They were feeding me, and I was hitting shots,” Johnson said. “I mean, shoot, the rim got bigger and bigger, and I feel like I just kept hitting it. It was a great half for me.”
Vanderbilt jumped out to a 12-4 lead seven minutes into the game before Johnson quickly got the Tigers back in contention.
After Chris Moore got things going with a 3-pointer, Johnson followed with a 3 of his own then hit another shot from behind the arc two minutes later. Johnson was then fouled on a missed 3-pointer one minute later, resulting in three successful free throws that gave Auburn an early 16-12 lead.
Johnson delivered another 3-pointer on a fastbreak and tacked on one more free throw before the first half ended. He ended the first half shooting just under 43 percent from the field while Auburn combined to only shoot 22 percent as a team.
After the game, Auburn coach Bruce Pearl didn’t hesitate when asked about Johnson’s importance, particularly in the first half.
“We don't win without him. We don't beat Vanderbilt without him, period. And so it says a lot about his mental toughness, his confidence, and playing within himself,” Pearl said. “He did what he did — went to his strengths, stayed away from his weaknesses, played really good defense, made shots and didn't try to do too much. As a result, he was really productive. He doesn't have a turnover, and he's plus-15 or so for the game. It translates.”
Johnson’s second half wasn’t quite as productive as his 13 points in first, but he did deliver in another big moment for the Tigers.
Auburn sought to retake the lead from the Commodores six minutes into the second half, and Johnson helped make it happen with another 3-pointer that cut Vanderbilt’s lead to one. Devan Cambridge followed with a 3-pointer before Allen Flanigan tacked on a free throw and a layup, and after Vanderbilt’s Dylan Disu cut the Auburn lead down to three Johnson hit his final 3-pointer of the night to make it a two-possession game.
Vanderbilt hung around until the final minute of action, but it never regained the lead after Johnson helped Auburn go back out front.
Johnson admitted he did get a little frustrated during his recent stretch of play, but he credited his closest supporters for helping him through it. Those tough times were an unwelcome change of pace for Johnson, but on Tuesday he proved he had the means to overcome them.
“The biggest thing for me is my support system: my family. Like, my mom, my dad, my cousins, my brothers, my uncles, and my grandma, they all did a great job of, you know, just supporting me and keeping me encouraged,” Johnson said. “Coach Pearl did a great job, and the staff and my teammates did a great job of keeping me encouraged and keeping me motivated and confident and stuff.
“But my main thing is my family. I've got a great support system. Everything goes out to them.”