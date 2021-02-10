Auburn guard Jamal Johnson breaks out of mini-slump against Vanderbilt

Auburn’s Jamal Johnson had been unusually quiet offensively leading up to Tuesday’s game at Vanderbilt, and the junior guard was by no means happy about it.

Johnson had put together a productive stretch of games early in the year by scoring in double figures in six straight games, but his offensive prowess had tailed off lately. In the seven games after that streak ended, he had been held to five points or fewer five times, including a disappointing 0-for-4 showing at No. 2 Baylor on Jan. 30.

Johnson’s struggles led to him being taken out of the starting lineup in favor of Devan Cambridge, but Johnson still had his chance to prove himself coming off the bench.

On Tuesday, the most-experienced Auburn player proved he can still deliver plenty of value on the floor.

The former Memphis player shined in his return to Tennessee, as he tied Sharife Cooper for a team-high 19 points in Auburn’s 73-67 victory over the Commodores. Johnson’s play was crucial early, as he scored 12 of the Tigers’ first 19 points to help jumpstart an offensive attack that was woefully slow in the game’s first half.