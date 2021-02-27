Auburn guard Justin Powell returns to team after suffering concussion

Auburn freshman guard Justin Powell took a major step forward in his concussion recovery on Saturday.

Powell was on hand for the Tigers’ victory over Tennessee, marking his first public appearance with the team after suffering a concussion against Texas A&M on Jan. 2. The injury has now caused him to miss 15 games in his freshman season.

While Powell did not play nor dress out against the Volunteers, Auburn coach Bruce Pearl explained after the game that the guard is making tangible progress in his recovery.

“It was just great to get him out there. He is no longer experiencing the concussion [symptoms] of the noise, of the light; he’s passed all that,” Pearl said. “He’s starting to work out, he’s starting to lift, he’s starting to get shots. And so, it was great to have him back.”

Powell stood out instantly for the Tigers this season. The freshman guard stepped up with Sharife Cooper still not cleared by the NCAA and played point guard, leading to a 26-point showing against South Alabama on Dec. 4, which tied the program record for most points in a home debut as a freshman.

Powell followed that game with a 26-point performance in Auburn’s victory over Memphis on Dec. 12 and was named SEC Freshman of the Week as a result.