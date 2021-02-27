Auburn guard Justin Powell returns to team after suffering concussion

Auburn freshman guard Justin Powell took a major step forward in his concussion recovery on Saturday.
Powell was on hand for the Tigers’ victory over Tennessee, marking his first public appearance with the team after suffering a concussion against Texas A&M on Jan. 2. The injury has now caused him to miss 15 games in his freshman season.
While Powell did not play nor dress out against the Volunteers, Auburn coach Bruce Pearl explained after the game that the guard is making tangible progress in his recovery.
“It was just great to get him out there. He is no longer experiencing the concussion [symptoms] of the noise, of the light; he’s passed all that,” Pearl said. “He’s starting to work out, he’s starting to lift, he’s starting to get shots. And so, it was great to have him back.”
Powell stood out instantly for the Tigers this season. The freshman guard stepped up with Sharife Cooper still not cleared by the NCAA and played point guard, leading to a 26-point showing against South Alabama on Dec. 4, which tied the program record for most points in a home debut as a freshman.
Powell followed that game with a 26-point performance in Auburn’s victory over Memphis on Dec. 12 and was named SEC Freshman of the Week as a result.
Powell was averaging 11.7 points, 6.1 rebounds and 4.7 assists through 10 games when he left the Tigers’ game against Texas A&M with an apparent head injury. It quickly became clear Powell’s concussion symptoms were lingering, leading to his extended absence over the back-half of the Tigers’ season.
The timetable for a potential return for Powell was not clear as the season wound down until he appeared during pregame warmups on Saturday. He joined the team and stood alongside Cooper, who missed his second straight game with a left-ankle injury.
Auburn guard Allen Flanigan said he thought Saturday was a big step forward for Powell as he settles back in.
“JP, he’s been in the room a lot closed in to just himself in the dark, mostly, because of the light and sounds from the concussion protocol,” Flanigan said. “Just him being out of the room, being back with the guys, I think it was real big for him. He seemed happy today.”
Powell’s status has been one of the lingering questions surrounding Auburn in the second half of the season, and more often than not Pearl’s updates offered very little change in his condition. With Powell now making progress, Pearl had a little fun at his expense when discussing his return.
“He still needs to work on his tan because there’s a better tan on a glass of milk than JP,” Pearl said. “The weather’s getting better right now, so we’ll get him outside a little bit.”