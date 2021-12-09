Auburn guard KD Johnson’s all-out attitude leads to excellent start to season

It took Southwest DeKalb basketball coach Eugene Brown Jr. all of one practice to recognize there was something special about Kadarius “KD” Johnson.
Brown attended an AAU practice to watch his eighth-grade son, Eugene Brown III, when one of his teammates caught his eye. It was Johnson, who didn’t let up during the practice’s entirety and demonstrated the skillset of a young player who had a chance to one day be extraordinary.
Brown wasn’t aware that Johnson would eventually attend his school, only that he’d witnessed a talent that other people needed to know about.
“I had seen other players of that caliber at a young age. I’ve been around a little while,” Brown said. “I told my coaches, ‘This guy is going to be a high-major [college player], and he’s going to be a pro at some point.’”
It’s been roughly six years since Brown saw Johnson for the first time, but Johnson’s give-all attitude on the court is the same today as it was back then.
Johnson has wowed game in and game out during his first season at Auburn, which has quickly made the 6-foot, 204-pound shooting guard a fan favorite. The sophomore’s high motor and ability to generate big play after big play have led to tangible results, too: he is averaging 15.5 points per game and has racked up 22 steals to help Auburn begin the year 7-1.
Johnson’s reckless abandon-style of play has led to a few bumps and bruises but has also earned him the respect of his new teammates and the fanbase that backs them all. For Johnson, his all-in mindset isn’t about showing out during a game but is instead done to put his team in a position to win.
“I’m just trying to do anything to get a W,” Johnson said after Auburn’s game against UConn on Nov. 24. “I don’t want to focus on anything that I have going; I was just trying to get a win.”
Growing up
By the time Johnson got to Tremayne Anchrum Sr. at the end of Johnson’s sophomore year, the young ballplayer had already made a name for himself locally.
Johnson and Eugene Brown III had earned a bit of playing time as freshmen at Southwest DeKalb. Their budding stardom even convinced some of the upperclassmen to transfer out of the program.
That promising start, however, didn’t carry much weight with Anchrum.
Anchrum became Johnson’s AAU coach, but with his new role he made it clear to Johnson that basketball wasn’t the be-all, end-all. Right away Anchrum recognized Johnson had dealt with hangers-on who saw his talent as a way to raise their own statuses; for that reason, Anchrum informed Johnson about the way things would work.
“When I first met KD, I said, ‘KD, I don’t need you. You need me,’” Anchrum recalled. “‘I’m here to help you because you need my help. You need me to help you out not from a basketball perspective, but from a life perspective of being able to trust someone.’”
Anchrum’s approach helped the two develop a kinship quickly, and like Brown, Anchrum saw the talent in Johnson right away. Anchrum had a similar story about watching Johnson for the first time, saying the young sophomore came down with every 50-50 ball within eight feet of him during practice.
As Johnson grew up, his list of heroics grew longer.
Southwest DeKalb needed someone to step up to start its 2018-19 season, which could have gone sideways after two would-be starters were deemed ineligible and Eugene Brown III broke his kneecap roughly five games in.
The Panthers’ “Big Five” dwindled to two with Johnson and 6-foot-6 forward James Glisson III. Despite the situation, Johnson simply stepped up and worked with Glisson to keep the team in contention.
Whether it was making sure the Panthers had the right energy at practice or fulfilling a promise to Brown that he’d make a crucial steal to set up a winning bucket, Johnson channeled his constant need to win into a more team-first approach.
That mindset helped Johnson and Glisson buoy Southwest DeKalb before Eugene Brown III came back early in the playoffs. Together, the trio helped the Panthers reach the state semifinals; Johnson later took home Class 5A Player of the Year honors when the season was said and done.
“What I saw [from KD] was a lot of growth. He was a lot. Like I said, he was very competitive. He talked his trash a little bit,” said Glisson, who now plays at Mercer. “For him to be able to grow and turn into someone our younger teammates at the time could look up to and kind of like aspire to be just like or mimic, I feel like that was great.”
Fitting right in
Johnson left Southwest DeKalb after his junior season and spent a year at Hargrave Military Academy in Virginia, where he averaged 26.2 points and 7.4 assists per game to help the team reach the Final Four of the National Prep Tournament.
Johnson then set his sights on a return home by committing to Georgia in October 2019.
Johnson sat out his first 10 games with the Bulldogs in 2020-21, but he made the most of his debut against Auburn on Jan. 13. The Tigers had practically no answer for the Bulldogs’ freshman, who scored 21 points on 9-of-19 shooting from the field while bringing down seven rebounds and recording four steals.
After the season, Brown spoke to Johnson about running the Bulldogs’ 2021-22 team following a number of departures, but pretty soon Johnson followed suit.
Johnson’s next step was unclear until Auburn needed another guard once former Arkansas standout Desi Sills signed with Arkansas State. That opened the door for Auburn coach Bruce Pearl, who hadn’t forgotten Johnson from his high school recruitment or from his play against the Tigers the previous winter.
“Auburn may have been one of the first schools to offer KD, and I fell in love with him because he had such a strong personality on the basketball court. He was tough, he was aggressive and he was not afraid,” Pearl said when Johnson signed in June.
Johnson wasted little time in proving he belonged among the Tigers.
Johnson opened the year with a 12-point, four-rebound showing against UL-Monroe that set the stage for what was to come. Johnson has since finished with double-digit points in six of the Tigers’ next seven games, and his willingness to force the issue with opposing ball handlers and to take crucial shots has helped Auburn thrive early on.
More than anything, Johnson’s energy is as contagious with the Tigers as it was during his high school days with Glisson and company.
“We build off him,” Auburn guard Devan Cambridge said after beating Yale on Dec. 4. “He starts it. He’s the most energetic out there, so you know, it’s good. He’s going to give that every night, as y’all can see. Hopefully he continues to do that and we’re going to be good.”
Johnson may be new at Auburn, but he’s quickly proven himself worthy of an important role on a Tigers team hoping to contend in the SEC. As far as fitting in goes, Johnson credited Pearl, who Johnson said has embraced the sophomore’s willingness to go all out in order to thrive on the floor.
“BP just lets me be me, you know? All the energy I bring and the craziness I bring out there that you see, he just lets me be me,” Johnson said after the Yale game. “I’m just out there, and I try to level it out with me just being positive for the team.”