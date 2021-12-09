Auburn guard KD Johnson’s all-out attitude leads to excellent start to season

That mindset helped Johnson and Glisson buoy Southwest DeKalb before Eugene Brown III came back early in the playoffs. Together, the trio helped the Panthers reach the state semifinals; Johnson later took home Class 5A Player of the Year honors when the season was said and done.

“What I saw [from KD] was a lot of growth. He was a lot. Like I said, he was very competitive. He talked his trash a little bit,” said Glisson, who now plays at Mercer. “For him to be able to grow and turn into someone our younger teammates at the time could look up to and kind of like aspire to be just like or mimic, I feel like that was great.”

Fitting right in

Johnson left Southwest DeKalb after his junior season and spent a year at Hargrave Military Academy in Virginia, where he averaged 26.2 points and 7.4 assists per game to help the team reach the Final Four of the National Prep Tournament.

Johnson then set his sights on a return home by committing to Georgia in October 2019.