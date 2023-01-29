Auburn gymnast Piper Smith announces retirement

Auburn gymnastics senior Piper Smith announced her retirement from gymnastics this weekend.

“After lots of prayer, I have decided to end my gymnastics career a little early,” she posed to Instagram on Saturday.

Smith closes her collegiate career with a ring on her finger, having been part of the Tigers’ run to the Final Four in spring 2022. She contributed mostly on bars and beam last season before starting this season on the sidelines.

Her retirement announcement came a day after Auburn’s home win over NC State on Friday. She was with the team but not dressed for competition through the first four meets of the season.

“These last four years have been full of love, transformation, growth, friends, and an experience like no other. I feel absolutely nothing but gratitude for my teammates, coaches and the fans,” she said in her post. “I am so thankful to continue to be on the team my senior season, and serve in a different way.

“Though I won’t physically continue the sport, my heart will always be with Auburn gymnastics. Let’s get it done this season, girls. I am right behind you.”

Smith in August was named a Scholastic All-American by the Women’s Collegiate Gymnastics Association.

The Auburn gymnastics team continues its season Friday in the rivalry meet at Alabama.