Auburn gymnast Suni Lee overcomes early misstep to make most of team’s preview meet

Despite little practice during a hiatus following the Olympics, Lee made the most of Auburn’s preview meet Friday night by overcoming a misstep on beam by showing out on bars.

Lee explained she was aiming high during the meet, and in the process she built the moment up in her head. She eventually found her footing, which made for a fun night in front of an excited fanbase.

“It was obviously nerve-wracking because I think I put a little too much pressure on myself this week to kind of be perfect — especially coming off the Olympics — but I’m really proud of myself,” Lee said. “I made my bar routine, and I’ve only been training for about a week and a half. So, I’m really proud of how far I’ve come.”

Lee’s teammates got the action started Friday before Lee took her turn on the beam. Lee’s routine hit a snag midway through — she fell off after a series of consecutive flips — but instead of lingering on that mistake she did her best to move on to her next routine.

As Lee prepared to step up to the uneven bars, she turned to the crowd and implored them to get loud, explaining later she wanted to feel the energy in order to manage her self-induced stress.