Auburn gymnast Suni Lee overcomes early misstep to make most of team’s preview meet

Despite little practice during a hiatus following the Olympics, Lee made the most of Auburn’s preview meet Friday night by overcoming a misstep on beam by showing out on bars.
Lee explained she was aiming high during the meet, and in the process she built the moment up in her head. She eventually found her footing, which made for a fun night in front of an excited fanbase.
“It was obviously nerve-wracking because I think I put a little too much pressure on myself this week to kind of be perfect — especially coming off the Olympics — but I’m really proud of myself,” Lee said. “I made my bar routine, and I’ve only been training for about a week and a half. So, I’m really proud of how far I’ve come.”
Lee’s teammates got the action started Friday before Lee took her turn on the beam. Lee’s routine hit a snag midway through — she fell off after a series of consecutive flips — but instead of lingering on that mistake she did her best to move on to her next routine.
As Lee prepared to step up to the uneven bars, she turned to the crowd and implored them to get loud, explaining later she wanted to feel the energy in order to manage her self-induced stress.
“I have a tendency to [push myself hard] because I expect myself to be perfect,” Lee said. “I put all that pressure on myself when everybody here has been so supportive because they’ve just been like, ‘It’s Auburn. Everybody is going to love you for you. You don’t have to be perfect.’”
Auburn gymnastics coach Jeff Graba explained Lee was being generous when explaining her prep time prior to Friday’s meet.
Graba said Lee has had roughly four practices over the last three months. He added that although Lee did some gymnastics work in Los Angeles while filming “Dancing with the Stars,” it wasn’t with Auburn’s equipment, which would have allowed her to get accustomed to what she would be working with during the preview meet.
Graba added the fire Lee showed Friday generally leads to results just like the freshman produced on bars.
“She does well when she’s a little bit frustrated. I was pretty sure bars was going to go well after beam didn’t,” Graba said. “We joked around a little bit that, you know, she needs to be frustrated on Thursday so Friday everything hits. She did a great job.”
Lee spoke excitedly about the atmosphere in Auburn Arena, saying the energy was amazing and that her teammates made the most of it. Looking forward, Lee explained she’s still working to bond with her team in addition to rounding herself into form before the season starts next month.
Lee drew a loud ovation when she first appeared Friday night, and she followed that highly-anticipated introduction with a performance worth celebrating.
Given how Friday went with little time to prep, Lee is eager to make the most of what time remains before Auburn opens its season on Jan. 7.
“I’m really excited because I’ve only been training for a week, and it feels really good to kind of bounce back from that and everything else that I’ve had to go through,” Lee said. “I definitely have a lot of work to do, and I’m excited for what’s to come.”