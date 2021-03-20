Auburn gymnastics adjusts at SEC championships, bumps up NQS

Auburn’s a young team with a slew of freshmen who’ve never been in the environment — plus another group of sophomores who haven’t been in the environment, either, after postseason was canceled last spring due to COVID-19.

Now, though, Auburn’s seen it and plans to use this as a learning experience before entering the same format at regionals.

For the postseason, Auburn managed to bump up its National Qualifying Score average, laying down its second-best road score of the season with Saturday’s 196.275, and dropping the 196.100 that previously factored into Auburn’s NQS ranking.

Auburn entered this week No. 15 in the NQS rankings, hoping to earn a top-16 seed in the NCAA regionals.

“I do think that it sometimes takes a little bit just to get settled in,” Graba said. “I don’t think we were the only team that struggled to get settled in early. I just feel like we have so much youth there wasn’t a whole lot of upperclassmen to calm people down.

“In the future, this has to be a learning environment. It’s our sixth-highest SEC score with the youngest team I’ve ever coached. So I’m pretty happy with the way they handled it, but we definitely showed our youth out there.”