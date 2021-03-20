Auburn gymnastics adjusts at SEC championships, bumps up NQS

Frazzled in a frantic environment, Auburn needed to settle down Saturday.
So the Tigers danced.
After two tough rotations at the fast-paced SEC Championship meet in Huntsville, the Auburn gymnastics team rotated to the floor looking to bounce back. Leave it to the music to get the Tigers back in a groove.
Derrian Gobourne and Drew Watson both threw 9.900 routines on the floor, dancing between skills on Auburn’s way to tying its season-high score on the floor — and ultimately to salvaging a 196.275 team score at the conference meet.
Auburn underperformed early on bars and beam, with most of the young lineup performing in a postseason quad meet for the first time ever, but on floor the Tigers put together something they can build on going into NCAA regionals in April.
The postseason will have plenty of ups and downs. Auburn’s living in that new world now.
“Pretty happy with the fight of the team,” Auburn head coach Jeff Graba said. “I think our youth showed. We showed up and the first two events were a little bit skittish.
“It just took a while to get started. And that’s part of the process with having a lot of young people in a new environment.”
Auburn entered with only three gymnasts who’ve experienced a postseason quad — which typically runs faster-paced and with chaos in the air as all four teams compete simultaneously as compared to when two teams wait on one another in a dual meet.
Auburn’s a young team with a slew of freshmen who’ve never been in the environment — plus another group of sophomores who haven’t been in the environment, either, after postseason was canceled last spring due to COVID-19.
Now, though, Auburn’s seen it and plans to use this as a learning experience before entering the same format at regionals.
For the postseason, Auburn managed to bump up its National Qualifying Score average, laying down its second-best road score of the season with Saturday’s 196.275, and dropping the 196.100 that previously factored into Auburn’s NQS ranking.
Auburn entered this week No. 15 in the NQS rankings, hoping to earn a top-16 seed in the NCAA regionals.
“I do think that it sometimes takes a little bit just to get settled in,” Graba said. “I don’t think we were the only team that struggled to get settled in early. I just feel like we have so much youth there wasn’t a whole lot of upperclassmen to calm people down.
“In the future, this has to be a learning environment. It’s our sixth-highest SEC score with the youngest team I’ve ever coached. So I’m pretty happy with the way they handled it, but we definitely showed our youth out there.”
Auburn finished in second place out of the three teams that competed in the SEC’s early afternoon session, behind Kentucky but ahead of Missouri.
“This team doesn’t fold its tent and walk away,” Graba said. “They were struggling and struggling and then started to click and then took off. I think that bodes well for their confidence moving forward.
“I don’t think, in the end, that they’re going to look back and think the stage was too big. I think they’re going to look back and think, ‘Man, we made some silly mistakes that we shouldn’t end up making in the future.’”