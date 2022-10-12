Auburn gymnastics announces 2023 home schedule

Auburn gymnastics will be back in Neville Arena on Dec. 16 for the preseason preview meet, then host five home meets as part of the 2023 schedule.

Auburn announced its home-meet schedule Wednesday afternoon.

Returning stars Derrian Gobourne and Suni Lee will join touted newcomers like Oliva Greaves on the floor of Neville Arena for Auburn’s first regular-season home meet on Jan. 20. Auburn will host SEC rival Arkansas in that one, then host non-conference opponent NC State the following week on Jan. 27.

All Auburn’s home meets are on Fridays.

Auburn will host LSU on Feb. 10 before hosting Georgia on Feb. 24, then hosting Penn State on Senior Night on March 10.

Auburn brings back Gobourne and Lee to a star-studded lineup that made history on the way to the NCAA gymnastics Final Four last season.

“We are absolutely excited about the upcoming season,” Auburn head coach Jeff Graba said in a statement. “After such a great year last year, the team is ready to go. The home schedule this season is going to be extremely impressive and some of the best teams in the country are coming to Auburn. I’m hoping the fans will be as excited about it as we are!”

In addition, dates for three of Auburn’s SEC road meets have also been announced: Florida has announced it will host Auburn on Jan. 13 — a showdown bringing back together two Final Four teams, and two gymnastics superstars in Lee and Trinity Thomas.

The rivalry meet with Alabama is set for Feb. 3 in Tuscaloosa, per the Crimson Tide. Later in the season, Kentucky has announced it will host Auburn for its Senior Night on March 3.

The rest of Auburn’s road schedule is still to be announced. First rotation times and broadcast information will also be announced at a later date.

The Dec. 16 preseason scrimmage will be free to the public.