Auburn gymnastics bars preview: Suni Lee letting loose with world-class skills in 2023

Suni Lee did it again.

She broke the “gymternet” again — sending social media into a buzz with her bar routine at the preseason intrasquad meet in December.

Fans fawned over her new straddled jaeger and her daring combinations, the Olympic gold medalist again bringing some of the most dazzling skills in the elite world of gymnastics to the NCAA stage.

Buckle up for more viral moments in 2023: Lee is letting loose on bars this season as she gears up for another Olympics run in 2024.

“She’s going to throw more than she has to throw, but she has to be really good about it, and she has to be really clean,” Auburn head coach Jeff Graba said this week. “The team’s on board with this. She’s on board with this. We’re preparing her for another Olympic run, and Auburn’s capable of helping and that’s what we’re going to do.”

She could be showing that world-class ability Saturday when Auburn opens the season at the Super 16 in Las Vegas. No. 5 Auburn is in the headliner session at 8 p.m. on the Big Ten Network, alongside No. 1 Oklahoma, No. 4 Michigan and No. 10 UCLA.

Lee may be the best in the entire world on bars, and whereas last year she started the season with a lighter ramp-up in her recovery from the Tokyo Games, this season she was already throwing some top skills at the preseason intrasquad.

Graba joked that her Olympics routine would have an 11.0 start value in the NCAA: In reality, there’s no higher score than a perfect 10 in college gymnastics, and plenty of less difficult routines have a 10.0 start value, so Lee is actually punished for throwing master-class-level skills in college. Judges start their scores at 10 and grade deductions down, and the higher the difficulty of the skill, the more margin of error there is for slip-ups for which the judges can make deductions.

But Lee will need those skills sharp when it’s time for her to chase a spot on Team USA again, so fans will get to see her throw some of her best stuff this college season.

“We want her to be really good for our postseason, and then we want to turn her loose right into the qualification procedures,” Graba said. His twin brother, Jess Graba, is Lee’s club coach, and the two remain in close communication as they put together training plans that best help her chase her goals both in the NCAA world and in the international gymnastics world.

“She’s probably going to be throwing an 11 start value routine on some of these events and our goal is to make it so that it’s just as good as everybody else’s,” he shrugged.

It’s easier said than done, but Lee has had a knack for making the incredible look easy.

She’s back for one more season at Auburn along with all the other five starters from Auburn’s bars lineup at the Final Four last spring.

High-flying fifth-year senior Derrian Gobourne is back, as are veteran juniors-turned-seniors Cassie Stevens and Aria Brusch, plus Lee’s classmate Sophia Groth and senior leadoff hitter Adeline Sabados.

Still, the Tigers have depth pieces in place and the returning starters expect a push from others looking to break into the lineup.

Brusch is not expected to compete on bars until the end of January, Graba said earlier this week, opening the door for others to crack the lineup early this season.

“In our estimation, that opens up some opportunities,” Graba said. “We need to see, under pressure, what other people can do. So I think on each event, we’re going to be not doing something that we will be doing in February or end of January at this first meet. We’ll be intentionally holding back to prepare other people, but also to make sure that when we do throw it, it’s fully ready.”

Piper Smith started on bars some meets last year while Groth was warming up to the event early in her freshman season. Graba in the past has talked about both Gabby McLaughlin and Olivia Hollingsworth as potential all-arounders, meaning they’ve put strong foots forward on bars.

“When everyone’s pushing forwards, it just kind of makes everyone better,” Stevens said Tuesday before the team traveled to Las Vegas.

As for Groth, she upgraded her bar routine midway through last season, adding a new dismount to boost the routine to a 10.0 start value. This year, she’s running the same routine, but this time with an entire offseason working with it under her belt.

“Bars is the same routine, but I have a lot more confidence,” Groth said. “Last year, I added a new dismount halfway into the season, and that’s not usually the case, so I’ve had the summer and fall and preseason to really just get more numbers in on that and get more confidence. So, same bar routine but different, because it’s more confident and more consistent.”

Gobourne finished in a tie for second place on bars at the NCAA Championships last April.

