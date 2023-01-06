Auburn gymnastics beam preview: Tigers see iron sharpen iron as one of nation’s top beam squads

Auburn has one of the single best beam teams in the entire country, and has all six starters back for 2023 ready again to chase down more medals, but that doesn’t mean the Tigers can rest any on their laurels.

Updates to code are causing some tweaks in routines from last year to this year, as Auburn prepares for its season-opener Saturday at the Super 16 in Las Vegas. At the same time, some of the Tigers are toying with upgrades and the possibility of pushing even further — because no matter how good it gets, there’s always change in gymnastics, and the sport is still all about an impossible chase for perfection.

Auburn fared well in that chase last season: Suni Lee won the individual NCAA championship on beam last year at nationals, bringing the program its second-ever national title and first won outright. She tied for the nation’s best score by NQS average during the regular season, and her classmate, rock-solid Sophia Groth, finished with the seventh-best, giving the Tigers two top-10 performers on beam. Gabby McLaughlin, Auburn’s third-best scorer on beam, also helped push Auburn to a No. 4 finish in team NQS on beam.

“They had some new rule changes over the summer, so it ended up changing my dismount, so I have a new dismount on beam,” Groth said this week, as the Tigers got set to travel to Las Vegas. Auburn opens the season in the headliner session at Super 16 at 8 p.m. Saturday on Big Ten Network, paired with No. 1 Oklahoma, No. 4 Michigan and No. 10 UCLA. “It’s now Gabby’s dismount — the gainer back pike. So I’ve had some time to kind of figure out what I wanted to do for my new dismount, and now I’ve stuck with that gainer, so it’ll be nice to change things up a little because it keeps it from getting boring.”

It sure helps, Groth said, having another top talent in McLaughlin there in the gym with her doing the same dismount that she can watch and workshop with.

“It helps a lot because sometimes, like, I don’t even know my corrections, even if the coaches are talking to me, so you need to reframe it in a lot of different ways and having a lot of different perspectives is really awesome — just to hear it from a different way and try and make those corrections,” she explained.

That’s the story for Auburn on beam this season: The Tigers hope iron sharpens iron and the team’s talented beamers can help push each other even closer to that impossible perfection.

Beyond those three starters, rising senior Cassie Stevens said she’s working on a triple series that’ll upgrade her beam routine. Auburn also returns her classmate Aria Brusch on beam. Stevens and Brusch together were two rock-solid upperclassmen all-arounders who served as glue pieces as juniors during Auburn’s flight to Final Four last year, and now they’re both back as seniors.

Returning leadoff Olivia Hollingsworth has been the talk of preseason so far, as she battles for starting spots on vault and floor — and potentially even the all-around — but beam served as her bread and butter last season and she’s back with plenty of experience in the event.

As for the tweaks to code like Groth’s new dismount, Auburn head coach Jeff Graba likes how the team has been able to adjust on beam — but he’s ready to see it all in action, all the same.

“I think we’re pretty good about it,” he said. “Everything changes when you’re in an arena and TV cameras are on you, and there’s fans in the stands. I hesitate to say I know what’s going to happen. I don’t know what’s going to happen. I feel really good about where we are, but, you know, you’ve got to get a couple of these under your belt.

“Let’s go out there, let’s see what happens and let’s make some changes when we need to make some changes. But the code, that’s not an issue. Everybody has to deal with the code. Everybody is dealing with the same changes that we’re dealing with. So who deals with it the best is probably going to be the most effective.”

With the superstar Lee leading the way, Auburn will look to be one of those effective teams on the way to another remarkable beam season.

Lee scored three perfect 10’s on beam last season, setting in one season the new school record for most 10’s by an individual gymnast for a career on a single apparatus. Before Lee, Becky Erwin was the only Auburn gymnast in history with two 10’s, both recorded on floor in 1993. Lee finished last season with three 10’s on beam and two on bars, while Derrian Gobourne also recorded a perfect 10 on floor during Auburn’s epic 2022 season.

