Auburn gymnastics cleans up SEC honors: Lee, Gobourne, Groth all recognized

Suni Lee is the SEC’s Gymnast of the Week, and she has company on the conference honors list.

Lee and Tiger teammates Derrian Gobourne and Sophia Groth were all recognized by the SEC on Tuesday, with Gobourne being named Co-Specialist of the Week and Groth being named Freshman of the Week.

The Tigers followed Friday’s epic meet with Florida with a solid showing on the road Sunday at Elevate the Stage in Huntsville.

The Tigers and Gators swept the weekly honors completely. Florida’s Trinity Thomas was the other gymnast sharing Co-Specialist of the Week with Gobourne. The two teams pushed to an incredible 198.575 on Friday, tying each other and tying the fourth-highest score ever recorded in NCAA gymnastics. It’s the highest score ever recorded by any SEC team.

Gobourne, a senior star for Auburn, closed the meet in storybook fashion with a perfect 10 on floor.

Lee also nailed a perfect 10 on beam earlier in the night. Friday marked the first time Auburn’s ever competed two 10’s in the same night.

Groth also scored a 9.975 on floor on Friday night, earning a 10 from one of the judges and a 9.950 from the other. Groth hit a 9.9 five times in 48 hours, topping the score on floor, bars and beam on Friday and reaching the mark on both beam and bars on Sunday.

In the late stages of Sunday’s meet in Huntsville, Groth hit a 9.925 on beam and Lee hit a 9.975, helping Auburn tie its all-time-best road score and lift the Tigers back in the top five in the National Qualifying Score rankings.

No. 5 Auburn next travels to face the defending national champions No. 3 Michigan on Saturday in a tri-meet with West Virginia in Ann Arbor, Mich.

The meet starts at 3 p.m. and will be streamed on the Big Ten Conference’s B1G+ service.

