Auburn gymnastics cleans up SEC honors: Lee, Gobourne, Groth all recognized

Suni Lee is the SEC’s Gymnast of the Week, and she has company on the conference honors list.
Lee and Tiger teammates Derrian Gobourne and Sophia Groth were all recognized by the SEC on Tuesday, with Gobourne being named Co-Specialist of the Week and Groth being named Freshman of the Week.
The Tigers followed Friday’s epic meet with Florida with a solid showing on the road Sunday at Elevate the Stage in Huntsville.
The Tigers and Gators swept the weekly honors completely. Florida’s Trinity Thomas was the other gymnast sharing Co-Specialist of the Week with Gobourne. The two teams pushed to an incredible 198.575 on Friday, tying each other and tying the fourth-highest score ever recorded in NCAA gymnastics. It’s the highest score ever recorded by any SEC team.
Gobourne, a senior star for Auburn, closed the meet in storybook fashion with a perfect 10 on floor.
Lee also nailed a perfect 10 on beam earlier in the night. Friday marked the first time Auburn’s ever competed two 10’s in the same night.
Groth also scored a 9.975 on floor on Friday night, earning a 10 from one of the judges and a 9.950 from the other. Groth hit a 9.9 five times in 48 hours, topping the score on floor, bars and beam on Friday and reaching the mark on both beam and bars on Sunday.
In the late stages of Sunday’s meet in Huntsville, Groth hit a 9.925 on beam and Lee hit a 9.975, helping Auburn tie its all-time-best road score and lift the Tigers back in the top five in the National Qualifying Score rankings.
No. 5 Auburn next travels to face the defending national champions No. 3 Michigan on Saturday in a tri-meet with West Virginia in Ann Arbor, Mich.
The meet starts at 3 p.m. and will be streamed on the Big Ten Conference’s B1G+ service.
PHOTOS: No. 6 Auburn gymnastics shines in epic meet with No. 3 Florida
Auburn's Derrian Gobourne after a perfect-10 routine on the floor. Auburn vs Florida on Friday, March 4 in Auburn, Ala.
Adam Sparks / for the Opelika-Auburn News
Auburn's Sophia Groth on vault. Auburn vs Florida on Friday, March 4 in Auburn, Ala.
Adam Sparks / for the Opelika-Auburn News
Auburn's Cassie Stevens on vault. Auburn vs Florida on Friday, March 4 in Auburn, Ala.
Adam Sparks / for the Opelika-Auburn News
Auburn's Sara Hubbard on vault. Auburn vs Florida on Friday, March 4 in Auburn, Ala.
Adam Sparks / for the Opelika-Auburn News
Auburn's Derrian Gobourne on vault. Auburn vs Florida on Friday, March 4 in Auburn, Ala.
Adam Sparks / for the Opelika-Auburn News
Auburn's Drew Watson on vault. Auburn vs Florida on Friday, March 4 in Auburn, Ala.
Adam Sparks / for the Opelika-Auburn News
Auburn's Suni Lee on vault. Auburn vs Florida on Friday, March 4 in Auburn, Ala.
Adam Sparks / for the Opelika-Auburn News
Auburn's Aria Brusch on bars. Auburn vs Florida on Friday, March 4 in Auburn, Ala.
Adam Sparks / for the Opelika-Auburn News
Auburn's Derrian Gobourne on bars. Auburn vs Florida on Friday, March 4 in Auburn, Ala.
Adam Sparks / for the Opelika-Auburn News
Auburn's Suni Lee on bars. Auburn vs Florida on Friday, March 4 in Auburn, Ala.
Adam Sparks / for the Opelika-Auburn News
Auburn's Gabby McLaughlin on beam. Auburn vs Florida on Friday, March 4 in Auburn, Ala.
Adam Sparks / for the Opelika-Auburn News
Auburn's Suni Lee on beam. Auburn vs Florida on Friday, March 4 in Auburn, Ala.
Adam Sparks / for the Opelika-Auburn News
Auburn's Suni Lee finishes her set on the beam. Auburn vs Florida on Friday, March 4 in Auburn, Ala.
Adam Sparks / for the Opelika-Auburn News
Auburn's Sophia Groth on the floor. Auburn vs Florida on Friday, March 4 in Auburn, Ala.
Adam Sparks / for the Opelika-Auburn News
Auburn's Drew Watson on the floor. Auburn vs Florida on Friday, March 4 in Auburn, Ala.
Adam Sparks / for the Opelika-Auburn News
Auburn's Derrian Gobourne on the floor. Auburn vs Florida on Friday, March 4 in Auburn, Ala.
Adam Sparks / for the Opelika-Auburn News
Auburn students celebrate after Derrian Gobourne's perfect 10 on the floor. Auburn vs Florida on Friday, March 4 in Auburn, Ala.
Adam Sparks / for the Opelika-Auburn News
Auburn's Suni Lee is introduced before the start of the meet. Auburn vs Florida on Friday, March 4 in Auburn, Ala.
Adam Sparks / for the Opelika-Auburn News
Auburn's Adeline Sabados on bars. Auburn vs Florida on Friday, March 4 in Auburn, Ala.
Adam Sparks / for the Opelika-Auburn News
Auburn's Adeline Sabados on bars. Auburn vs Florida on Friday, March 4 in Auburn, Ala.
Adam Sparks / for the Opelika-Auburn News
Auburn's Sophia Groth on bars. Auburn vs Florida on Friday, March 4 in Auburn, Ala.
Adam Sparks / for the Opelika-Auburn News
Auburn's Sophia Groth finishes her bars routine. Auburn vs Florida on Friday, March 4 in Auburn, Ala.
Adam Sparks / for the Opelika-Auburn News
Auburn's Cassie Stevens on bars. Auburn vs Florida on Friday, March 4 in Auburn, Ala.
Adam Sparks / for the Opelika-Auburn News
Auburn's Cassie Stevens finishes her routine on bars. Auburn vs Florida on Friday, March 4 in Auburn, Ala.
Adam Sparks / for the Opelika-Auburn News
Auburn's Aria Brusch on bars. Auburn vs Florida on Friday, March 4 in Auburn, Ala.
Adam Sparks / for the Opelika-Auburn News
Auburn's Derrian Gobourne on bars. Auburn vs Florida on Friday, March 4 in Auburn, Ala.
Adam Sparks / for the Opelika-Auburn News
Auburn's Derrian Gobourne celebrates with her teammates after her bars routine. Auburn vs Florida on Friday, March 4 in Auburn, Ala.
Adam Sparks / for the Opelika-Auburn News
Auburn's Suni Lee on bars. Auburn vs Florida on Friday, March 4 in Auburn, Ala.
Adam Sparks / for the Opelika-Auburn News
Auburn's Olivia Hollingsworth on beam. Auburn vs Florida on Friday, March 4 in Auburn, Ala.
Adam Sparks / for the Opelika-Auburn News
Auburn's Olivia Hollingsworth on beam. Auburn vs Florida on Friday, March 4 in Auburn, Ala.
Adam Sparks / for the Opelika-Auburn News
Auburn's Aria Brusch on beam. Auburn vs Florida on Friday, March 4 in Auburn, Ala.
Adam Sparks / for the Opelika-Auburn News
Auburn's Aria Brusch on beam. Auburn vs Florida on Friday, March 4 in Auburn, Ala.
Adam Sparks / for the Opelika-Auburn News
Auburn's Aria Brusch on beam. Auburn vs Florida on Friday, March 4 in Auburn, Ala.
Adam Sparks / for the Opelika-Auburn News
Auburn's Aria Brusch finishes her set on the beam. Auburn vs Florida on Friday, March 4 in Auburn, Ala.
Adam Sparks / for the Opelika-Auburn News
Auburn's Cassie Stevens on beam. Auburn vs Florida on Friday, March 4 in Auburn, Ala.
Adam Sparks / for the Opelika-Auburn News
Auburn's Cassie Stevens on beam. Auburn vs Florida on Friday, March 4 in Auburn, Ala.
Adam Sparks / for the Opelika-Auburn News
Auburn's Cassie Stevens reacts after finishing her routine on beam. Auburn vs Florida on Friday, March 4 in Auburn, Ala.
Adam Sparks / for the Opelika-Auburn News
Auburn's Sophia Groth on beam. Auburn vs Florida on Friday, March 4 in Auburn, Ala.
Adam Sparks / for the Opelika-Auburn News
Auburn's Sophia Groth on beam. Auburn vs Florida on Friday, March 4 in Auburn, Ala.
Adam Sparks / for the Opelika-Auburn News
Auburn's Sophia Groth finishes her set on the beam. Auburn vs Florida on Friday, March 4 in Auburn, Ala.
Adam Sparks / for the Opelika-Auburn News
Auburn's Gabby McLaughlin on beam. Auburn vs Florida on Friday, March 4 in Auburn, Ala.
Adam Sparks / for the Opelika-Auburn News
Auburn's Suni Lee reads from a notebook before her turn on the beam. Auburn vs Florida on Friday, March 4 in Auburn, Ala.
Adam Sparks / for the Opelika-Auburn News
Auburn's Suni Lee on beam. Auburn vs Florida on Friday, March 4 in Auburn, Ala.
Adam Sparks / for the Opelika-Auburn News
Auburn's Suni Lee on beam. Auburn vs Florida on Friday, March 4 in Auburn, Ala.
Adam Sparks / for the Opelika-Auburn News
Auburn's Suni Lee reacts to a perfect 10 score on beam. Auburn vs Florida on Friday, March 4 in Auburn, Ala.
Adam Sparks / for the Opelika-Auburn News
Auburn's Suni Lee reacts to her perfect-10 score on the beam. Auburn vs Florida on Friday, March 4 in Auburn, Ala.
Adam Sparks / for the Opelika-Auburn News
Auburn's Suni Lee reacts to her perfect-10 score on the beam. Auburn vs Florida on Friday, March 4 in Auburn, Ala.
Adam Sparks / for the Opelika-Auburn News
Auburn's Sara Hubbard on the floor. Auburn vs Florida on Friday, March 4 in Auburn, Ala.
Adam Sparks / for the Opelika-Auburn News
Auburn's Sara Hubbard on the floor. Auburn vs Florida on Friday, March 4 in Auburn, Ala.
Adam Sparks / for the Opelika-Auburn News
Auburn's Sara Hubbard on the floor. Auburn vs Florida on Friday, March 4 in Auburn, Ala.
Adam Sparks / for the Opelika-Auburn News
Auburn's Drew Watson on the floor. Auburn vs Florida on Friday, March 4 in Auburn, Ala.
Adam Sparks / for the Opelika-Auburn News
Auburn’s Drew Watson performs on floor during the meet with Florida on Friday in Neville Arena.
Adam Sparks / for the Opelika-Auburn News
Auburn's Drew Watson on the floor. Auburn vs Florida on Friday, March 4 in Auburn, Ala.
Adam Sparks / for the Opelika-Auburn News
Auburn's Cassie Stevens on the floor. Auburn vs Florida on Friday, March 4 in Auburn, Ala.
Adam Sparks / for the Opelika-Auburn News
Auburn's Cassie Stevens on the floor. Auburn vs Florida on Friday, March 4 in Auburn, Ala.
Adam Sparks / for the Opelika-Auburn News
Auburn's Cassie Stevens on the floor. Auburn vs Florida on Friday, March 4 in Auburn, Ala.
Adam Sparks / for the Opelika-Auburn News
Auburn's Cassie Stevens on the floor. Auburn vs Florida on Friday, March 4 in Auburn, Ala.
Adam Sparks / for the Opelika-Auburn News
Auburn's Sophia Groth on the floor. Auburn vs Florida on Friday, March 4 in Auburn, Ala.
Adam Sparks / for the Opelika-Auburn News
Auburn’s Sophia Groth performs on floor during the team’s meet against Florida on Friday in Neville Arena.
Adam Sparks. for the Opelika-Auburn News
Auburn's Sophia Groth on the floor. Auburn vs Florida on Friday, March 4 in Auburn, Ala.
Adam Sparks / for the Opelika-Auburn News
Auburn's Sophia Groth on the floor. Auburn vs Florida on Friday, March 4 in Auburn, Ala.
Adam Sparks / for the Opelika-Auburn News
Auburn's Suni Lee on the floor. Auburn vs Florida on Friday, March 4 in Auburn, Ala.
Adam Sparks / for the Opelika-Auburn News
Auburn's Suni Lee on the floor. Auburn vs Florida on Friday, March 4 in Auburn, Ala.
Adam Sparks / for the Opelika-Auburn News
Auburn's Suni Lee on the floor. Auburn vs Florida on Friday, March 4 in Auburn, Ala.
Adam Sparks / for the Opelika-Auburn News
The Auburn team surrounds Suni Lee in celebration after her routine on the floor. Auburn vs Florida on Friday, March 4 in Auburn, Ala.
Adam Sparks / for the Opelika-Auburn News
Auburn's Derrian Gobourne on the floor. Auburn vs Florida on Friday, March 4 in Auburn, Ala.
Adam Sparks / for the Opelika-Auburn News
Auburn's Derrian Gobourne on the floor. Auburn vs Florida on Friday, March 4 in Auburn, Ala.
Adam Sparks / for the Opelika-Auburn News
Auburn's Derrian Gobourne on the floor. Auburn vs Florida on Friday, March 4 in Auburn, Ala.
Adam Sparks / for the Opelika-Auburn News
Auburn's Derrian Gobourne after a perfect-10 routine on the floor. Auburn vs Florida on Friday, March 4 in Auburn, Ala.
Adam Sparks / for the Opelika-Auburn News
Auburn's Derrian Gobourne reacts to her perfect-10 score on the floor. Auburn vs Florida on Friday, March 4 in Auburn, Ala.
Adam Sparks / for the Opelika-Auburn News
Auburn's Suni Lee stops to speak to some young fans after the meet. Auburn vs Florida on Friday, March 4 in Auburn, Ala.
Adam Sparks / for the Opelika-Auburn News
Auburn's Suni Lee takes a photo with some young fans after the meet. Auburn vs Florida on Friday, March 4 in Auburn, Ala.
Adam Sparks / for the Opelika-Auburn News
