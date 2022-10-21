Auburn gymnastics commit Marissa Neal finishes strong on Day 1 of worlds team camp

Auburn gymnastics commit Marissa Neal finished Friday with a strong score on beam to close the opening day of competition at the U.S. national team camp in Katy, Texas.

Neal placed eighth in the all-around out of 10 gymnasts competing for spots on Team USA’s squad at the World Gymnastics Championships later this month in England.

Neal, who committed to Auburn on Monday, competed in Katy with some of the top stars in the sport. Elite star Shilese Jones won the all-around Friday, clinching an automatic spot on the five-athlete U.S. squad in England. UCLA star and Olympic silver medalist Jordan Chiles finished second while Oregon State star and Olympic gold medalist Jade Carey finished third.

Neal closed the night’s competition with her best rotation, scoring a 13.250 on beam good for a fifth-place finish on the apparatus. Her beam score beat the score of All-SEC Florida Gators star Leanne Wong, who scored a 12.850. Wong won the SEC’s beam title in the spring. Neal also managed to best Wong on floor.

Neal is committed to Auburn as part of the recruiting class of 2024, set to debut in Neville Arena in January 2025. She was one of two Auburn commits invited to the camp: Classmate and fellow Auburn commit Katelyn Jong was forced to withdraw earlier in the week due to an ankle injury suffered in training.

Neal finished eighth on vault, 10th on bars and seventh on floor.

Jones will be part of Team USA’s lineup at the World Gymnastics Championships starting Oct. 29 in Liverpool, England. The remaining roster will be named Saturday by the selection committee following Saturday’s activity, which will see each gymnasts perform again on as many as two events determined in conference with the selection committee. Saturday’s action is set be streamed on FlipNow.tv and is set to start at 4:50 p.m. Central.