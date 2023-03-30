After an implosion on bars, the Auburn gymnastics team saw its season come to an early end Thursday in the regional semifinal round of the postseason, upset by unseeded Washington in Los Angeles.

Auburn’s first three gymnasts all fell on bars in the third rotation, dooming Auburn’s chances of advancing to the Los Angeles Regional final. Having to count two low bars scores, Auburn was eliminated with a season-low score of 195.900.

Auburn now waits to see if Derrian Gobourne will make the national meet as an individual qualifier on floor and waits to see if Cassie Stevens makes nationals as an individual qualifier on bars.

As a team, Auburn’s season ends in disappointment.

“When you get to this meet, you have to be really good to move on. You can’t have an event like we did on bars,” Auburn head coach Jeff Graba said.

“We picked a bad night to have our worst night of the year. That’s it.”

Auburn entered as the nation’s No. 12 seed but finished last in the quad meet behind No. 5 Utah, unseeded Washington and unseeded Southern Utah. Utah advanced with a 198.125 while Washington advanced with a 196.775. The top two teams from each semifinal advance to the final. Southern Utah finished third in the semifinal with a 196.600.

Auburn’s season unraveled late in the schedule when star Suni Lee missed four straight meets due to a non-gymnastics health issue. Auburn still had the firepower to advance to Saturday’s regional final, and after two rotations was still in position to score better than both Washington and Southern Utah, but failures compounded on failures on bars and Auburn was unable to keep the wheels from falling off.

Gobourne scored a 9.925 on floor in the first rotation which may be good enough to get her to nationals as an individual qualifier, depending on the results of the other regional semifinal and the regional final. The top all-arounder from each regional not already on an advancing team makes it to nationals. Then, the top individual on each apparatus, who is not already on an advancing team and who is not already advancing as that all-arounder, makes nationals.

Stevens, amid the collapse around her on bars, managed to score a 9.925 on bars which could get her to Texas pending other results. She was in position to challenge for best all-around score at the meet, but wobbled on beam in the final rotation to accept a 9.750. She scored a 39.325 in the all-around, which is already behind the 39.400 of Karley McClain of Southern Utah, who is also not on an advancing team.

Stevens’ 9.925 on bars was the best score at the meet outside of two Utah gymnasts. She’ll have to hope Utah advances as a team and that her score is not topped in the other regional semifinal.