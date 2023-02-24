One of Auburn’s next top talents is taking the big stage Friday, as the Tigers’ five-star signee Julianne Huff competes in the prestigious Nastia Liukin Cup in Louisville, Ky.

Huff is one of only 20 gymnasts to qualify for the Senior competition at the event and will compete with fellow top-level prospects committed to SEC rivals like Alabama, LSU and Florida.

Huff signed with Auburn last November as part of the class of 2023, and is set to make her debut for Auburn next season in January 2024.

Huff was among the first few qualifiers for the Nastia Liukin Cup, scoring a 39.050 in the all-around at the Hill’s Maryland Classic in January to punch her ticket to the event.

Huff is rated as a five-star prospect by College Gym News. She is from Hoover and competes out of JamJev Gymnastics.

“That’s a premier meet,” Auburn head coach Jeff Graba said when Huff qualified. “To get to that level of a meet is a pretty big deal. You have to win, basically, all the age groups in one of the biggest meets in the country to be invited to that. So outside of an international elite competition, that’s one of the biggest — J.O. nationals, the Liukin Cup, those things are huge.

“Having her go there, that just shows that we’ve got one of the best. That’s the reason she’s a five-star.”

Four current Auburn gymnasts qualified for the Nastia Liukin Cup during their elite careers, and all of them are multi-year regular starters for Auburn: Derrian Gobourne, Sophia Groth, Cassie Stevens and Gabby McLaughlin. Olympic champion Suni Lee didn’t compete in the event only because the rise of her career rocketed by it.

Florida has a whopping three pledges at this year’s Nastia Liukin Cup, while Alabama and Georgia both have two commits or signees there, but Huff will represent Auburn on one of the biggest stages at the elite level.

Huff made the 2023 class Auburn’s third in a row to feature a five-star prospect, with Lee being the first and Olivia Greaves following. Auburn is set to haul in a fourth consecutive class with a five-star in November when verbal commit Olivia Ahern signs.

“Our goal is now to maintain this level, and you have to have people like that coming in,” Graba said of Huff. “For me, it just shows what Auburn has built that people want to be a part of it. We go back to the fanbase, we go back to the TV coverage, all of tht stuff, the town, everything. It’s a big deal to be here. People want to be here. And gymnasts at that level now want to be a part of this.”