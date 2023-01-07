Auburn gymnastics floor preview: Fresh faces and strengthened depth look to push Tigers to higher scores

New blood, the floor is yours.

That was the message coming out of preseason practices at Auburn, where head coach Jeff Graba says the Tigers are 10 or 11 deep on floor entering the season. Auburn is looking to replace one starting routine from last year — that of departed senior Drew Watson — and beyond that, the Tigers say depth has swelled with more names pushing the other returning starters this offseason.

Auburn brings back maybe the best one-two closing punch in the country on floor, with superstar Suni Lee back to set up sensational closer Derrian Gobourne. Lee’s sophomore classmate Sophia Groth is back as well, as are rock-solid all-arounders Cassie Stevens and Aria Brusch, getting set for their senior seasons. The sixth spot is open, and Groth is sidelined on floor for the opener, meaning two new starters will be in the lineup that weren’t starting at the Final Four last spring. Brusch was also shut down for part of the season before coming back as a better scorer than before, meaning that if Graba and the staff employ that strategy again this season, even more floor time is up for grabs.

The other Tigers have been fighting for it, all the way into Saturday night’s season-opening meet at the Super 16 in Las Vegas. No. 5 Auburn opens the year in a blockbuster quad on the Big Ten Network with No. 1 Oklahoma, No. 4 Michigan and No. 10 UCLA.

“We have a lot of good options,” Graba said of his team on floor. “We have a lot of good scoring.

“Sara (Hubbard) and Ananda Brown were our alternates to Drew last year, and we’ve added three or four beyond that, so we’re in a really good spot.”

Among them, junior Olivia Hollingsworth is back working on floor, while Morgan Leigh Oldham is gearing up for her senior season after making two starts on floor last year. Beam ace Gabby McLaughlin has all-around potential and has been doing “a really good job” on floor, Graba said, along with those others and senior Adeline Sabados who competed last season mainly on bars.

Auburn hopes the added options are big on floor, the event on which the Tigers seemingly have the most room to grow from 2022 to 2023. Whereas Auburn finished the year ranked No. 4 nationally on beam and No. 5 on both bars and vault, Auburn finished last season ranked No. 6 on floor.

“I think floor we’ve grown our depth the most out of any other event,” Groth said on Tuesday as the team prepared to travel to Las Vegas, “and it’s really awesome just to see now you’re fighting for your spot and just to know that your backup is just as good as anyone else in the lineup — it’s been a really good motivator to just keep pushing.”

On Saturday, Gobourne, Lee, Brusch and Stevens are the regular starters from last year set to warm up the event, while the other two starting spots will go to new blood.

Gobourne has a new floor routine fitting her moniker of “The Queen.” Ever the showman, she is sensational in the event, tearing down the house as Auburn’s grand finale in home meets in Neville Arena. It was to deafening ovation in the epic regular-season meet against Florida last season that Gobourne got her perfect 10 on floor, helping to push Auburn to a tie with the Gators with the program’s best score ever at 198.575.

Gobourne ended up winning silver in the individual event at the NCAA national championship meet, tying Oklahoma’s Jordan Bowers for second place on the medal stand behind only Florida’s Trinity Thomas. Gobourne is back this season for a fifth year chasing another perfect score on floor — and another chance to present her showstopping skills on the biggest stage at the national finals.

Graba on Friday released his top eights for the Las Vegas meet. All eight will warm up with six ultimately starting:

Rotation 1: Bars

Derrian Gobourne

Suni Lee

Adeline Sabados

Cassie Stevens

Olivia Hollingsworth

Gabby McLaughlin

Sophia Groth

Anna Sumner

Rotation 2: Beam

Suni Lee

Sophia Groth

Gabby McLaughlin

Olivia Hollingsworth

Cassie Stevens

Aria Brusch

Morgan Leigh Oldham

Sara Hubbard

Rotation 3: Floor

Derrian Gobourne

Aria Brusch

Suni Lee

Cassie Stevens

Olivia Hollingsworth

Sara Hubbard

Gabby McLaughlin

Morgan Leigh Oldham

Rotation 4: Vault

Derrian Gobourne

Sara Hubbard

Suni Lee

Cassie Stevens

Ananda Brown

Sophia Groth

Olivia Hollingsworth

Adeline Sabados