Auburn gymnastics hires experienced veteran coach Sara Carver-Milne to staff

The Auburn gymnastics staff is complete again, as a veteran coaching voice has joined the rising program.

Sara Carver-Milne, who has spent the last 20 years as the head coach at Brown, has been named Auburn’s new associate head coach, Jeff Graba announced Monday.

Carver-Milne joins an Auburn program that completed its best season ever in 2022 ending in the Final Four at the NCAA Championship meet.

“I have known Sara for years and she is not only an amazing coach, but also a perfect fit for our program,” said Graba, Auburn’s head coach, in a release. “She is a veteran coach who has developed some of the best teams in her conference.

“Fostering a positive and supportive team culture is also extremely important to Sara and matches our desire to be great at that as well. The Auburn Family will absolutely love her coaching style and I believe our student-athletes will continue to improve under her leadership.”

Carver-Milne replaces former assistant Ashley Priess-Johnston, who earlier this offseason was named head coach at Alabama.

Two former Graba assistants at Auburn are now leading powerhouse gymnastics programs: Priess-Johnston is at the helm at Alabama and Jenny Rowland is the head coach at Florida. All three of those programs made it to Fort Worth this past season for the national championship meet.

In Carver-Milne, the Tigers have a highly experienced coach joining the staff with Graba and assistant coach Kurt Hettinger. Dawn Schueller serves as director of operations.

“I am so grateful for the opportunity to join the Auburn Family and coach this impressive team,” Carver-Milne said. “I have followed the success of this program under Jeff’s leadership for many years. The culture created by Jeff, Kurt and Dawn was echoed by Director of Athletics Allen Greene and (Chief Operating Officer) Marcy Girton and everyone I met in the Auburn Athletics community.

“I look forward to helping this program continue to compete at the highest level by building relationships and truly working together in a positive and competitive environment.”

At Brown, Carver-Milne was twice named ECAC Conference Coach of Year. Her teams set every individual and team record at Brown during her long tenure with the program. In 2022, she guided the team to school records in overall score, vault, bars and floor.

Carver-Milne graduated in 1997 from Alaska-Anchorage, where she competed as part of her 18-year career as a gymnast. She also coached elite-level club teams in Texas prior to joining Brown.

Auburn is expected to field a powerhouse team again in 2023. Superstar Suni Lee is set to return for her second season so long as her cross-training for the NCAA and a potential Olympics run remains possible. All-American senior Derrian Gobourne has announced she’ll be returning for a fifth season.

