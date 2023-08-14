The Auburn gymnastics team hosts both perennial power Florida and archrival Alabama on its 2024 home schedule, which was released Monday.

Auburn will also host a quad meet for the first time in Neville Arena: On Feb. 2, Auburn is set to host Fisk University, Talladega College and Temple. Fisk became the first Historically Black College or University to field a gymnastics team last season, and in 2024 Talladega becomes the second HBCU to field a team in its first-ever season.

College Gym News has reported Auburn will open its season on the road in Las Vegas again, as part of the same Super 16 event the Tigers competed in last season.

Auburn’s home opener is set for Jan. 12 against Kentucky.

On Jan. 19, Auburn will host Florida for the first time since the teams set records in a tie at 198.575 in March 2021 in Neville Arena.

After the quad meet on Feb. 2, Auburn hosts rival Alabama on Feb. 9.

Auburn’s home schedule closes Feb. 23 when the Tigers host Missouri.

“There’s no place like the Southeastern Conference where you can create a home schedule like this,” Auburn head coach Jeff Graba said in a statement. “It will be a tremendous challenge and a lot of fun in 2024. On top of a great conference schedule, we’re excited to host the first regular season quad meet in Neville Arena history. So, fans need to renew their tickets soon!”

Auburn in 2024 looks to continue its success while turning a new page with superstars Suni Lee and Derrian Gobourne having moved on from the program. Veteran fifth-years Cassie Stevens and Aria Brusch will lead a group infused with new talent like redshirt freshman Olivia Greaves, a former five-star prospect set to make her debut in January.

The last regular-season quad meet Auburn hosted was in 2002 in Beard-Eaves Memorial Coliseum.

Lee made her return to competition floor earlier this month in U.S. Classic in Chicago, to start her comeback to elite ahead of the 2024 Olympics in Paris.