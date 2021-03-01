Auburn gymnastics jumps to No. 12 in first NQS rankings

Auburn’s high flying on Friday night has helped send the Tigers soaring up the rankings.

Auburn gymnastics is ranked No. 12 in the first National Qualifying Score (NQS) rankings released Monday, on the inside track to earn national seeding at NCAA Regionals at season’s end.

Four regionals will run in April with the top two teams from each regional final qualifying for the eight-team national championship meet.

Earning a top-16 national seed would put Auburn on a more straightforward track to make the regional finals and take its shot at earning a spot at the national championships.

Auburn threw down a season-high road score of 197.025 on the road at No. 1 Florida last Friday, netting a strong score that weighs heavily on the NQS rankings.

Auburn entered last week ranked No. 18 by scoring average, but this week is up to No. 12 by NQS — the rankings that count for postseason.

“It was so important to get a huge road score before NQS started and we did that last Friday,” Auburn head coach Jeff Graba said in a Monday release. “Our position now puts us in a good place because we’re getting closer to locking a seeded spot at Regionals.