Auburn gymnastics jumps to No. 12 in first NQS rankings

Auburn’s high flying on Friday night has helped send the Tigers soaring up the rankings.
Auburn gymnastics is ranked No. 12 in the first National Qualifying Score (NQS) rankings released Monday, on the inside track to earn national seeding at NCAA Regionals at season’s end.
Four regionals will run in April with the top two teams from each regional final qualifying for the eight-team national championship meet.
Earning a top-16 national seed would put Auburn on a more straightforward track to make the regional finals and take its shot at earning a spot at the national championships.
Auburn threw down a season-high road score of 197.025 on the road at No. 1 Florida last Friday, netting a strong score that weighs heavily on the NQS rankings.
Auburn entered last week ranked No. 18 by scoring average, but this week is up to No. 12 by NQS — the rankings that count for postseason.
“It was so important to get a huge road score before NQS started and we did that last Friday,” Auburn head coach Jeff Graba said in a Monday release. “Our position now puts us in a good place because we’re getting closer to locking a seeded spot at Regionals.
“We have two meets left that could count towards NQS and so we still have more opportunities to move.”
The NQS rankings count each team’s top two home scores and top two road scores. Auburn entered last week’s meet with two solid home scores, topping a 197 against Georgia and LSU at Auburn Arena earlier in the season, but its best road score was a 196.100 and a second-best road score of 195.575 was poised to hamper Auburn’s ranking if it wasn’t improved.
Auburn improved it by a whopping 14 tenths at Florida. Only nine teams entered last week having topped a 197 on the road this season. Auburn’s 197.025 was the team’s fourth-highest road score in program history.
In all, 36 teams make the NCAA’s postseason, with those that earn berths after the top 16 being subject to play-ins and geographical pairings that could lead to unfavorable matchups.
Auburn competes in its last meet of the season in Auburn Arena on Friday, hosting No. 8 Arkansas. The meet is set to start at 7 p.m. and be streamed on SEC Network+.
The SEC Championships on March 20 in Huntsville will offer Auburn one more chance to improve its road average, with its score there counting as a road score in NQS rankings.