As always, the Auburn gymnastics team was happy to see its name come up on the big board during the NCAA Regionals selection show on Monday.

And that was the only name that mattered to the Tigers.

In the McWhorter Center on Auburn’s campus, the message was simple: the Tigers are going to stay “in their bubble.”

There was an excitement about going to Los Angeles, a sunny locale more pleasant than the unpredictability of Alabama’s weather right now, but the Tigers are going to be focusing on what is going on inside their own gym.

Auburn enters a brutally tough regional headlined by perennial powers Utah and UCLA, and the team will have to pull a big upset to get to the national finals, and it knows that.

Junior Olivia Hollingsworth pointed to the team’s SEC Championships performance as something that they can build on going into the postseason — a meet where she saw everyone “together as a team” and focused on themselves rather than the opponent.

She sees three things as key for the Tigers to succeed going forward — “starting off strong, staying as a team and just focusing on each other going into regionals.”

That last point was repeated by everyone following the draw: Stay in your own bubble.

Auburn participated in a Regional last year but was able to host in Neville Arena, so the unfamiliar gym and unfriendly crowd will be a challenge.

Senior Aria Brusch knows there are positives that come from the fact that the Tigers have been here before, but the team is not cruising with the cushion of a familiar environment this time.

“I think we’re going to be motived by our draw because it’s telling us that we can make it to nationals, but we also need to pick it up a little bit,” Brusch said.

Specifically, she said they’ll need to focus on the landings and just “being there for each other.”

Head coach Jeff Graba was matter-of-fact about the teams joining his gymnasts in Los Angeles: This is an uphill climb.

“I think it’s the hardest draw in the country right now,” Graba said. “We have to beat No. 4 and No. 5 — No. 4 is at home and No. 5 has never missed a national championship.”

His team plans to spend the week focusing entirely on themselves, working on improving as a whole because while individuals can qualify for a national championship on their own, the Tigers want to go together.

That mentality will be key because if the team wants to grow scores, they’ll need to feed off each other’s successes. Hollingsworth summed the goal up succinctly: “If the person in front of you does good, you’ll also do well.”