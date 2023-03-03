The Auburn gymnastics meet at Kentucky originally scheduled for Friday night has been postponed to Saturday morning due to the threat of severe weather in the Lexington, Ky., area.

Auburn announced the change Friday afternoon. The meet is now scheduled for an 11 a.m. start on Saturday. The meet is still scheduled to be streamed on SEC Network+.

Auburn enters the meet ranked No. 9 in the newest National Qualifying Score rankings, while Kentucky enters ranked No. 12.

The meet is one of three left in Auburn’s regular-season schedule: After competing at Kentucky this weekend, Auburn returns home to host Penn State in the team’s home finale on March 10.

Auburn is then set to compete at the SEC Championship meet on March 18 in Duluth, Ga.

The Penn State meet will mark Auburn’s Senior Night and Alumni Meet.

Auburn last time out scored a strong 197.550 in a rivalry win over Georgia.

Auburn can improve its NQS by topping a 197.200 on Friday at Kentucky.

Postseason seeding in the NCAA Tournament is each team’s National Qualifying Score, calculated in two stages, first by taking the team’s top six scores with three of those scores needing to be away-from-home scores, then by dropping the top overall score and averaging the rest.

The SEC Championship meet can count in NQS calculation as a regular-season away-from-home score.