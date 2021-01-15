Auburn gymnastics meets Kentucky on long road trip

Auburn survived its jump in the deep end.
But now they’re a long way down river.
After opening the season with No. 1 Florida last Friday, the Auburn gymnastics team is back in action tonight at No. 8 Kentucky — on the road for the first time this season and a long way from home.
Due to COVID-19 concerns, No. 9 Auburn took a nine-hour bus ride to Kentucky rather than a plane trip, and will have to reckon with the effects when the team hits the gym floor tonight at 6 p.m. on SEC Network.
“Nothing we can’t handle,” Cassie Stevens said, though, with a confident smile earlier this week.
Auburn laid down some solid scores in the opener, though Florida flipped its way to a meet win as expected. This week, with those more baseline routines down, Auburn hopes to throw several upgrades as it progresses through a pandemic-shortened season cut from about 12 meets down to eight.
“We only get a certain number of meets, so we’ve got to use them early,” Auburn head coach Jeff Graba said. “We’re going to have to upgrade this weekend.”
Star junior Derrian Gobourne won bars for Auburn in the opening meet, laying down a 9.900 there after dropping Auburn’s best score on vault at 9.875, and before putting together the team’s top score on floor at 9.925.
Drew Watson scored a 9.850 for Auburn on floor. Both Gobourne and Watson could throw upgrades on floor this time around, Graba said, depending on how well they’re working with them in warmups.
The same goes for Stevens, who is eyeing upgrading after hitting a 9.800 on vault against Florida.
“I feel like our main goals were just for everyone on the team to do their job and just hit some solid routines, like how we do it in practice every day,” Stevens said. “I feel like I did just that, on pretty much all four events. Obviously they weren’t perfect and there’s still things to improve on but I thought it was a pretty good start.”
The Tigers will try to top their marks tonight against Kentucky while limbering up after their Thursday bus ride, and with an extra day of training lost. Graba said in a typical year the team could’ve gotten a workout in on Thursday before getting on the plane for a meet like Kentucky.
He also said, though, that adversity can make a team better, and he’s looking for that from his team with this meet.
“We have more to overcome, obviously, with the road trip and the travel and that type of stuff, than they do, but this is what makes you better as a team as well,” Graba said. “I just want to see that we go out there and do our thing and focus on what we can do.