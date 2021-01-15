Auburn gymnastics meets Kentucky on long road trip

Drew Watson scored a 9.850 for Auburn on floor. Both Gobourne and Watson could throw upgrades on floor this time around, Graba said, depending on how well they’re working with them in warmups.

The same goes for Stevens, who is eyeing upgrading after hitting a 9.800 on vault against Florida.

“I feel like our main goals were just for everyone on the team to do their job and just hit some solid routines, like how we do it in practice every day,” Stevens said. “I feel like I did just that, on pretty much all four events. Obviously they weren’t perfect and there’s still things to improve on but I thought it was a pretty good start.”

The Tigers will try to top their marks tonight against Kentucky while limbering up after their Thursday bus ride, and with an extra day of training lost. Graba said in a typical year the team could’ve gotten a workout in on Thursday before getting on the plane for a meet like Kentucky.

He also said, though, that adversity can make a team better, and he’s looking for that from his team with this meet.