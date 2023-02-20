The Auburn gymnastics team is ranked No. 7 in the season’s first rankings by National Qualifying Score, putting the Tigers in position to earn a favorable postseason seed still with room to improve.

The first NQS rankings of the year were compiled and published late Sunday night by RoadToNationals.com. Teams in the NCAA postseason tournament will eventually be seeded by NQS rankings.

Auburn is the second-highest ranked team in the SEC behind only No. 2 Florida, though No. 8 LSU and No. 9 Alabama are hot Auburn’s heels.

Individually, Auburn’s Suni Lee is No. 1 on bars in the NQS rankings while Derrian Gobourne is tied for fifth nationally on floor.

Auburn returns home to host No. 14 Georgia on Friday after a forgettable meet Sunday at Missouri.

In the postseason, the top 16 teams are seeded and paired appropriately at regional semifinal sites, with teams ranked 17th through 36th earning unseeded entry into the tournament and being placed at regional semifinal sites based on geography — meaning a top-16 seed is desired with every improved ranking giving teams more favorable pairings among other seeded teams.

Last year, the No. 7 seed was plenty good enough for Auburn: Auburn last season entered the postseason seeded No. 7 overall and eventually made it to the Final Four.

Still, Auburn will work to improve its NQS and try to improve its ranking by throwing down more strong scores through the stretch of the season.

Each team’s NQS is calculated first by pooling the team’s top six team scores during the season, though three of those scores must be from away-from-home meets. The NQS is then finalized by throwing out the top score and averaging the remaining five.

Auburn has a team NQS of 197.385, behind No. 6 Cal’s 197.500 and ahead of No. 8 LSU’s 197.335. Auburn can match Cal’s 197.500 by setting a new season-high score on Friday against Georgia.

The six scores currently counting in Auburn’s NQS are as follows:

197.750 vs. LSU, Feb. 10

197.700 at Alabama, Feb. 3

197.500 vs. Arkansas, Jan. 20

197.350 at Las Vegas, Jan. 7

197.200 at Florida, Jan. 13

197.175 vs. NC State, Jan. 27

The only score not counted is the ho-hum 196.550 Auburn scored against Missouri on Sunday while resting several of its stars on several events. All told, Auburn head coach Jeff Graba had little to lose by resting stars knowing a low score wouldn’t be a factor in the team’s NQS anyway, and he’s banking on those stars being refreshed and better fit for the postseason with the rest.

Auburn has two home meets and two road meets left on its regular-season schedule: Auburn hosts Georgia on Friday and hosts Penn State on March 10. Between those dates, Auburn travels to Kentucky on March 3. The SEC Championships are scheduled for March 18 in Duluth, Ga., and scores there will count as an away-from-home score in NQS calculation.