The Auburn gymnastics team picked up a new option on two events Tuesday, as Temple sophomore Anna Hill announced on social media that she’d be transferring to join the Tigers.

Hill was a mainstay last season in Temple’s lineups on both vault and floor. She’s hit a career-high 9.900 on each of those events in March.

She started each of Temple’s last nine meets last season on both vault and floor, and as a freshman in 2022, she started every meet for Temple on vault.

Hill’s commitment follows the departure of class of 2023 Auburn signee Lyden Saltness, who announced earlier this week that she’ll be competing for Illinois instead.

Auburn’s signing class of 2023 still features five-star Julianne Huff, plus three-stars Paige Zancan and Emma Grace Boyd — all set to debut for the Tigers in January 2024.

Auburn next season looks to replace the production of former stars Derrian Gobourne and Suni Lee, and will look to do so with Cassie Stevens, Aria Brusch and Sophia Groth all returning, plus the addition of five-star signee Olivia Greaves who missed her freshman season due to injury and surgery.

Olivia Greaves’ sister Sophia Greaves also signed as part of the signing class of 2023.