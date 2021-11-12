Auburn gymnastics promotes Johnston to associate head coach

Auburn gymnastics assistant Ashley Johnston has been promoted to associate head coach, team head coach Jeff Graba announced Friday.

Johnston has been with the program since June 2018.

The upcoming season will be her fourth on staff at Auburn.

“Ashley has been a fantastic addition to the staff and has increased her role each year that she has been here,” Graba said in a release. “She is definitely deserving and therefore it gives me great joy to announce this promotion.”

Auburn credits Johnston with guiding Derrian Gobourne to All-America honors on floor in 2021 while also coaching Cassie Stevens to All-SEC recognition on beam last season.

“It is a tremendous honor to be named associate head coach,” Johnston added. “I’m so grateful to work with a team that is committed to excellence in the classroom, in the community and on the competition floor. I’m looking forward to an exciting 2022 season and can’t wait to see everyone in Auburn Arena.”

Johnston was a 10-time All-American at Alabama during her competing career, and was part of back-to-back national championships in Tuscaloosa in 2011 and 2012.