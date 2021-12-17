Auburn gymnastics ranked No. 14 in preseason coaches poll

With superstar Suni Lee swinging into action and returning standouts like Derrian Gobourne and Drew Watson back in the fold, the Auburn gymnastics team has been ranked No. 14 in the preseason coaches poll compiled by the Women’s Collegiate Gymnastics Association.

All eight SEC gymnastics teams are ranked in the top 16.

Auburn opens the 2022 season Jan. 7 with a quad meet at North Carolina.

The Tigers’ non-conference schedule is highlighted by a March 12 trip to Michigan — the team that topped the WCGA preseason poll released Friday.

Then, the defending national champions in Michigan will meet the Olympic all-around gold medalist in Lee and her new Tiger teammates.

Auburn’s first home meet is set for Jan. 21 against Iowa State.

“It’s always exciting when the preseason poll comes out because it means our season is right around the corner,” Auburn head coach Jeff Graba said in a release. “Being ranked No. 14 in the coaches’ poll is as good a place as any to start. I’m excited for this team to get started and show what we’re capable of.”