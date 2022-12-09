Auburn gymnastics ranked No. 5 in WCGA preseason poll

Auburn gymnastics has its highest preseason ranking in program history.

The Tigers are ranked No. 5 in the preseason poll compiled by the Women’s Collegiate Gymnastics Association.

Auburn is the second-highest-ranked SEC team in the poll, behind only No. 2 Florida.

“This is an exciting time for Auburn gymnastics,” head coach Jeff Graba said. “I’m very happy that our peers see us as being talented enough for this ranking and we’re looking forward to what 2023 will bring.”

Auburn enters 2023 coming off its best season ever in 2022, which saw star upperclassmen like Derrian Gobourne and Drew Watson team up with sensational freshmen newcomers like Sophia Groth and Olympic all-around champion Suni Lee. The Tigers torched the school record books and advanced to the final night of the national championship meet for a fourth-place finish in the NCAA postseason.

The Tigers return most of their routines from last season, most notably needing to replace Watson’s routines as she was a fifth-year senior. Gobourne announced this offseason that she’ll be back for 2023, as has Lee, who announced 2023 will be her last college season before she departs to prepare for an Olympics run in 2024.

The program’s best preseason ranking was previously a No. 8 ranking ahead of the 2017 season.

Auburn at No. 5 ranks even higher in the WCGA preseason poll than the No. 6 ranking earned in the College Gym News preseason rankings released in November.

Auburn hosts its preseason intrasquad preview meet Dec. 16 at 7 p.m. in Neville Arena. Admission to the event is free and doors open at 5:30 p.m.