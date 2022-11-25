Auburn gymnastics ranked No. 6 in CGN preseason rankings

Auburn has a nationals-caliber team again according to one early college gymnastics poll.

Auburn is ranked No. 6 in the new preseason poll released by College Gym News on Friday, which compiles votes from the analysts and writers who contribute to the site.

Auburn is ranked third among SEC teams in the poll.

Auburn last season was among the final eight teams standing at the NCAA gymnastics national championship meet, and even advanced at nationals to the final night as one of nation’s top four finishers.

CGN’s voters see Auburn as a team capable of making it to nationals again.

The preseason coaches’ poll, compiled by the Women’s Collegiate Gymnastics Association, has yet to be released.

Auburn hosts its preseason preview scrimmage Dec. 16 in Neville Arena. The meet will be open to the public with free admittance. The Tigers’ regular season opens January 2023.

Auburn’s 2023 team will be made up mostly of familiar faces from the 2022 team. Auburn’s most anticipated addition, touted signee Olivia Greaves, underwent knee surgery in October which will keep her out for the 2023 season after all. Auburn does return, though, most of its routines from 2022 with the only notable exception being the routines of departed fifth-year senior Drew Watson.

Derrian Gobourne is back for a fifth season and Suni Lee has announced she’s returning for a second and final season at Auburn before departing to train for a run at the Olympics in 2024. All-arounders Cassie Stevens and Aria Brusch are both back for their senior seasons and Sophia Groth, a breakout star as a freshman a year ago, is back for her sophomore season.

Florida is ahead of Auburn at No. 2 in the CGN poll and Alabama is No. 5. Auburn stands above LSU at No. 7 and Missouri at No. 8.