Auburn gymnastics signs five-star for third year in a row

The Auburn gymnastics team officially added three more touted prospects to the program on Wednesday, on the opening day of the signing period for the class of 2023.

Five-star Julianne Huff and four-star Lyden Saltness signed their letters of intent along with Bryn Bartman, and all three will be set to begin their Auburn careers in January 2024.

Huff is an in-state star from Hoover and she marks the third Auburn signee in three consecutive signing classes to have earned a five-star rating by College Gym News, following Suni Lee and Olivia Greaves. A fourth consecutive is committed for the next signing day, in five-star class of 2024 prospect Olivia Ahern.

College Gym News listed Huff as having career-highs of 9.850 on vault and floor. Huff finished second in the all-around in level 10 at the 2022 USA Gymnastics Developmental Program National Championships. Level 10 is a step below Elite, but its scoring system is the system in the club world that most closely resembles the NCAA scoring system.

All the top finishers at that level 10 final made splashes on National Signing Day: First-place finisher at that event Lily Smith signed with Georgia on Wednesday, while third-place finisher Morgan Price had an offer from Arkansas but signed on to be part of the first HBCU gymnastics team at Fisk. Fourth-place finisher Camille Winger signed with Utah. Huff stands with some of the best prospects nationally in the class.

Saltness, meanwhile, is from St. Paul, Minn., and comes to Auburn from Midwest Gymnastics Center, the home gym of Lee. Saltness like Lee has been trained by Jess Graba, twin brother of Auburn gymnastics head coach Jeff Graba.

The current Auburn gymnastics team will open its season in January, first returning to Neville Arena for the preseason preview meet Dec. 16.

After the current Tigers open their season in January 2023, Huff, Saltness and Bartman will then join the roster for the next season opening January 2024. Greaves also announced surgery last month and is set to redshirt this season then debut in January 2024.

Auburn’s next class set to debut in January 2025 will be another star-studded bunch, led by Ahern, U.S. national team member Katelyn Jong and U.S. national team worlds camp finalist Marissa Neal.