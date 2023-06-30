The Auburn gymnastics coaching staff has expanded, with longtime club coach Brooke Leonard-Fincher coming on as an assistant, Auburn head coach Jeff Graba announced Friday.

Leonard-Fincher is likely the first of a handful of new coaches set to be hired by different Auburn teams in the coming days, as new NCAA rules go into effect July 1 expanding coaching staffs and allowing schools to create more full-time positions.

Leonard-Fincher joins assistant coach Kurt Hettinger and associate head coach Sara Carver-Milne on staff under Graba.

“We’re so excited to have Brooke join our Auburn gymnastics family,” Graba said in a release. “I have known and worked with Brooke for years now and she will fit in seamlessly with our approach.”

Leonard-Fincher has spent 16 years coaching club gymnastics, spending four years with Metroplex Gymnastics — a club that has produced many Division I gymnasts plus Auburn commit and U.S. national team member Katelyn Jong. She worked with the club’s elite-level gymnasts from September 2020 to December 2021.

She spent her other 12 years coaching club in the state of Alabama, where she graduated from the University of Montevallo in 2012.

“Brooke has a wealth of knowledge and has coached some of the highest levels in our sport at some of the very best gyms in the country,” Graba added. “She will be able to hit the ground running and will immediately help us as we prepare for another run at the postseason.”

The NCAA’s Division I Council in January announced changes to rules eliminating the “volunteer assistant” designation and allowing schools to hire full-time staffers in those positions. The change is effective July 1. Full-time staffers will be able to recruit on the road, whereas volunteer assistants couldn’t.

Auburn gymnastics enters 2024 looking to replace the production of Suni Lee and Derrian Gobourne, with five-star signee Julianne Huff leading a group of newcomers and with class of 2022 five-star Olivia Greaves hoping to make her debut after sitting out last season with injury. Cassie Stevens, Sophia Groth and Gabby McLaughlin lead Auburn’s group of returners.

Graba is set to enter his 14th season at Auburn in 2024, having created a strong coaching tree. Last summer, his assistant Ashley Johnston née Priess was hired as head coach at Alabama. Florida head coach Jenny Rowland also got her job with the Gators after spending five seasons as an assistant under Graba at Auburn.

“I’m grateful for the opportunity to work alongside such a high-level coaching staff and I look forward to my future here on the Plains,” Leonard-Fincher said.