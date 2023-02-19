Resting its stars on multiple events, the No. 5 Auburn gymnastics team took it easy Sunday in a loss at No. 16 Missouri.

Coming off two high-energy meets against rivals Alabama and LSU, Auburn also took a break from its rigorous practice schedule during the week, taking advantage of extra time given the meet was scheduled for Sunday rather than Friday.

Missouri scored a 197.450 in front of a program-record crowd, topping Auburn’s 196.550.

Auburn’s Suni Lee rested on vault and floor while Derrian Gobourne rested on floor and Cassie Stevens rested on bars.

Sophia Groth was the highlight for Auburn individually, earning the first all-around title of her career with a 39.275.

Groth helped Auburn do its best on floor, scoring a 9.900 also matched by Stevens.

Lee hit a 9.950 on bars, but after resting through the second and third rotations, fell off the beam in the final rotation. Gobourne hit dualling 9.875’s on bars and vault.

“There are peaks and there are valleys, but there is always a lesson learned and a fight worth fighting for,” Groth posted to Twitter after the meet. “On the up and up.”

Auburn’s score won’t be part of the calculations for the National Qualifying Score rankings releasing for the first time this season on Monday. Auburn’s expected to be ranked No. 7, with room to improve.

As could’ve been expected, Auburn hit season lows on bars, vault and beam. The meet marked the first time Auburn scored below a 197 all season, and Auburn’s 48.95 on beam marked the first time Auburn has scored below a 49 on any apparatus all season.

“We came in knowing we had to rest people. It’s that time of year, plus we’re pretty beat up,” Auburn head coach Jeff Graba said in a release. “We wanted to give some new people some opportunities. I thought for the most part we handled ourselves pretty well. I thought we got better tonight.”

The meet was televised by SEC Network.

Every goal is in front of the Tigers: The score ultimately won’t be counted against Auburn for postseason seeding. Postseason seeds are determined by NQS ranking, which is calculating using each team’s top six scores all season, three of them needing them to be away from home.

Auburn has two more road meets left in the regular season, at Kentucky on March 3 and at the SEC Championships on March 18. First, Auburn returns home to face rival Georgia on Feb. 24 in Neville Arena.