Auburn gymnastics team eyes big road score at No. 1 Florida

Drew Watson sees only opportunity down by The Swamp.
When most sports teams travel to face the No. 1 team in the country on the top team’s own home turf, they see mountainous obstacles and tremendous challenges ahead.
Watson and her teammates with Auburn gymnastics, though, just see high flying, big scores, and an electric environment — and that’s exactly what they’re hoping to find in Friday night’s meet at No. 1 Florida.
“I think we can really take advantage,” Watson said this week as the Tigers geared up for the trip.
Like swimmers in a fast pool or sprinters pushing each other to their top times, Auburn’s gymnasts are hoping to prove themselves in their second meet with Florida, set to start at 7:30 p.m. on SEC Network.
Part of it is an admirable confidence from the Tigers, but part of it is the nature of gymnastics. Consider the confidence in the building when every landing is sticking, and the opportunity to be compared head-to-head with the best, and for a team looking to throw down a good road score, an away meet against the No. 1 team in the country might just be the best place to do that.
It’s a good thing for Auburn, which is looking to put down another quality road score here late in the season to clinch seeding for the postseason.
“In the SEC we’re lucky. We get a lot of top-10 teams. We’ve had a lot this year that we have to compete against. The positive is, you can get directly compared to a top-10 team on that night,” Auburn head coach Jeff Graba said. “So we’re looking forward to the fact that we get directly compared on Friday night to the No. 1 team in the country. If we can do our job, we like the fact that our scores will at least hold up.”
Auburn enters after a big rivalry win over Georgia last Friday in Auburn Arena, where the Tigers topped a 197 for the second time in as many home meets. A team averaging 197-plus every night would be in the nation’s top five. It’s a strong score.
But for the postseason, teams are seeded by their top two home scores and their top two road scores, and the Tigers are still looking for a pair of road scores they’re satisfied with.
They figure the meet at Florida is as good a time there is and as good a place as there is.
Auburn’s best road score so far is a 196.100 at Missouri. The team has two opportunities left to top that score and drop it, first at Florida and at the SEC championships in March which count as a road meet in national qualifying.
“If they’re giving a good score to Florida because they’re earning it, and we’re showing we are right there neck-and-neck with Florida, then we’re going to earn that score,” Graba said. “It’s a little bit different than going to a team that isn’t highly ranked. It’s really hard if you’re the lead dog trying to score. You have to hope that they see your greatness in you because they can’t compare you to the other team.”
Florida topped Auburn at Auburn Arena in the Tigers’ season-opening meet in January — and the Gators have never slowed down. Auburn fans tuning in Friday night will see high-level skills thrown by both sides.
And Auburn feels like it has plenty to prove.
“I think we left a lot on the table last week,” Watson said, still not satisfied even after a big rivalry win. “It was like, ‘OK, we got a really good score, but it could’ve been better.’ Me and Aria (Brusch) were talking in the car after the meet, and I was like, ‘We could’ve gotten this,’ or, ‘We could’ve gotten this.’ So it was kind of encouraging but also discouraging because it was like, if we would’ve just done these little two things, we could’ve gotten some tenths back here and there.
“Overall I feel like we could all add some more to our score.”
After this week, the first National Qualifying Score (NQS) rankings are released, with Auburn looking for a top-16 mark by season’s end to earn a national seeding that avoids some of the uncertainty that comes with standing among the next 16 teams that qualify for the NCAA’s 32-team postseason.
For now, though, Auburn’s focus is on the present.
Auburn’s focus is on keeping up with the Gators.