Auburn gymnastics team eyes big road score at No. 1 Florida

“In the SEC we’re lucky. We get a lot of top-10 teams. We’ve had a lot this year that we have to compete against. The positive is, you can get directly compared to a top-10 team on that night,” Auburn head coach Jeff Graba said. “So we’re looking forward to the fact that we get directly compared on Friday night to the No. 1 team in the country. If we can do our job, we like the fact that our scores will at least hold up.”

Auburn enters after a big rivalry win over Georgia last Friday in Auburn Arena, where the Tigers topped a 197 for the second time in as many home meets. A team averaging 197-plus every night would be in the nation’s top five. It’s a strong score.

But for the postseason, teams are seeded by their top two home scores and their top two road scores, and the Tigers are still looking for a pair of road scores they’re satisfied with.

They figure the meet at Florida is as good a time there is and as good a place as there is.

Auburn’s best road score so far is a 196.100 at Missouri. The team has two opportunities left to top that score and drop it, first at Florida and at the SEC championships in March which count as a road meet in national qualifying.