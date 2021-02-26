Auburn gymnastics throws season-high road score, topping 197 at Florida

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – The No. 18 Auburn gymnastics team earned a big road score Friday night, finishing with a 197.025 in the Stephen C. O’Connell Center in Gainesville. The No. 1 Florida Gators finished with a 198.275 to win the meet.
“We have a mentally tough team and I’m so proud of how they handled things tonight,” head coach Jeff Graba said. “To go on the road and to get this score against the No. 1 team in the country really shows the grit of our young team. What I take away from tonight is that we still have a lot in the tank and that’s so encouraging.”
The road score was the team’s highest of the year away from the Plains and the third highest overall in 2021. In addition, the 197.025 was Auburn’s fourth-best road score in program history.
Junior Derrian Gobourne was back in the all-around for the Tigers, setting a career-best with a 39.575. The Sarasota, Fla., put together big scores all night, earning a 9.95 on floor with one judge giving her a 10. She kicked things off with a 9.9 on bars and followed with a 9.875 on vault. Her 9.85 on beam to close out the night set a career best.
“The real thing for us tonight was to see how Derrian finished on beam and she did what we see in practice every day,” Graba said. “It’s fun to watch and to see her return to the all-around.”
With 17 of 24 routines coming from sophomores and freshmen, Auburn saw big scores throughout the meet as the squad set or tied 10 season or career highs on the night.
“The crazy thing is that we are definitely one of the youngest team’s in the country,” Graba said. “If we do it right this year, we’re going to be good for years to come. We’re so excited to see this young team continue to blossom and establish a strong foundation for us.”
Auburn (1-6, 1-5 SEC) closes out the regular season next week, hosting No. 6 Arkansas in Auburn Arena, March 5. The Tigers and the Razorbacks will go head-to-head at 7 p.m. CT on SEC Network+.
BARS
Auburn opened up with a solid 49.325 on bars in the first rotation. Gobourne and sophomore Aria Brusch led the way with a pair of 9.9s with sophomore Piper Smith following at 9.875. Sabados tied her career best with a 9.85 and sophomore Anna Sumner led the team off with a 9.8.
VAULT
Senior Drew Watson guided the team to a 49.150 in rotation two as she tied her season best with a 9.9 on vault. Gobourne followed with a 9.875 and Sabados followed with a 9.825. The team saw a trio of 9.775s from freshmen Olivia Hollingsworth and Payton Smith as well as from Piper Smith.
FLOOR
Gobourne put a big exclamation at anchor in rotation three, scoring a 9.95 on floor for the team. Sabados and Stevens each added a 9.85 to the team score. That mark was a career best for Sabados. Sophomore Morgan Leigh Oldham led things off with a career-best 9.8 and Hollingsworth added a 9.725 to help the team score a 49.175.
BEAM
The Tigers closed out the night with a season-best 49.375 on beam. Freshman Gabby McLaughlin led the way with a 9.925 and senior Meredith Sylvia chipped in a 9.9, tying her season best. Stevens anchored with a 9.875 to tie her career best. Gobourne tied her career high with a 9.85 and Hollingsworth added another career score with a 9.825.