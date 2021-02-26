Auburn gymnastics throws season-high road score, topping 197 at Florida

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – The No. 18 Auburn gymnastics team earned a big road score Friday night, finishing with a 197.025 in the Stephen C. O’Connell Center in Gainesville. The No. 1 Florida Gators finished with a 198.275 to win the meet.

“We have a mentally tough team and I’m so proud of how they handled things tonight,” head coach Jeff Graba said. “To go on the road and to get this score against the No. 1 team in the country really shows the grit of our young team. What I take away from tonight is that we still have a lot in the tank and that’s so encouraging.”

The road score was the team’s highest of the year away from the Plains and the third highest overall in 2021. In addition, the 197.025 was Auburn’s fourth-best road score in program history.

Junior Derrian Gobourne was back in the all-around for the Tigers, setting a career-best with a 39.575. The Sarasota, Fla., put together big scores all night, earning a 9.95 on floor with one judge giving her a 10. She kicked things off with a 9.9 on bars and followed with a 9.875 on vault. Her 9.85 on beam to close out the night set a career best.

“The real thing for us tonight was to see how Derrian finished on beam and she did what we see in practice every day,” Graba said. “It’s fun to watch and to see her return to the all-around.”