Auburn gymnastics vault preview: Who will replace Drew Watson in 2023?

After a storybook season in 2022, the script is all set for the sequel in 2023 for the Auburn gymnastics team, with almost all the team’s starters returning and nearly every familiar face back for another go-around.

There’s just one character to be recast, leading to one of the biggest questions for the Tigers as they open their season this weekend:

Who will replace Drew Watson on vault?

It’ll be a season-long effort for Auburn to find that answer, and the Tigers won’t know even as they start the season Saturday in Las Vegas at the Super 16 meet. “We’re not going to throw everything we have,” Auburn head coach Jeff Graba said Tuesday as the team prepared for the trip — knowing it’s a long season ahead, and knowing that the goal is for the team to be the best it can be in the postseason, not in January.

Still, it’s open season for an open competition, and Saturday marks a chance for new blood in the vault lineup to put their best flip forward. Graba pointed to breakout junior Olivia Hollingsworth, veteran senior reserve Adeline Sabados and bouncy sophomore Ananda Brown as athletes throwing strong Yurchenko fulls capable of joining the starting vault lineup — with Hollingsworth being a leading candidate to upgrade to the Yurchenko 1.5 at some point in the future.

Watson was a mainstay in Auburn’s vault lineup for years, throwing a reliable Yurchenko 1.5 all the way through her final season as a fifth-year senior a year ago. The Yurchenko 1.5 has a 10.0 start value, which means it has the best scoring potential possible in college gymnastics, as the judges make deductions from a perfect 10 down. Meanwhile, the Yurchenko full is a safer skill with 180 degrees less rotation and a 9.95 start value, oftentimes employed by gymnasts who are trading scoring potential for more consistent scoring.

With six starting spots to fill, Auburn has four gymnasts who are entering the season throwing vaults with 10.0 start values: Derrian Gobourne, Sara Hubbard and now Cassie Stevens are all throwing the Yurchenko 1.5, while Suni Lee is throwing a tuck Lopez which also has a 10.0 start value, as she trains to add the Cheng to her repertoire on the way to an Olympics run in 2024. Stevens last season started the year throwing the Yurchenko full but upgraded it to the 1.5 late in the season.

Rising sophomore Sophia Groth led off Auburn’s vault lineup all last season with a rock-steady Yurchenko full, giving Auburn’s next five vaulters a baseline to operate off of and more margin for error during meets. Groth said Tuesday she plans to keep the Yurchenko full this season and consider upgrades before her junior campaign in 2024.

If Groth stays in the all-around, that means there’s one more starting spot open for Hollingsworth, Sabados or Brown — or, most likely, a rotation of the three before things are solidified.

“I think, definitely, a couple of us know we have to step up,” Stevens said on Tuesday, before mentioning Hollingsworth specifically as a standout during preseason workouts. Hollingsworth had a strong freshman season before getting injured, then she competed only on beam for Auburn last season.

“I think Olivia Hollingsworth is capable of throwing a 10.0 vault,” Graba said. “She’s been competing it in our intrasquads. It’s a different animal to put it on real equipment in a pressure situation. We’re going to have to pick our battles. I think she’s capable of stepping up. We’ve worked some of the other girls on 10.0 vaults, but right now, the concept is it has to beat the 9.95 that has a good score, and sometimes that’s not the case. Sometimes a good 9.95 is going to be fine.”

That’ll most likely be how Auburn starts the season, with four vaulters with 10.0 vaults starting and four more serving as 9.95 options taking the other two spots.

As for Lee, she is working to add the master-class Cheng to her arsenal, in an arms race with her Brazilian rival Rebeca Andrade. The Cheng is a vault only a handful of gymnasts in the entire world can perform, and it would be a new skill that she didn’t have in her bag the last go-around in Tokyo. Throwing the Cheng in competition at Auburn would be pointless: The scoring only goes up to 10 in college gymnastics. But by throwing the variation the Lopez, she helps Auburn by throwing a vault with a 10.0 start value and Auburn helps her as she continues to drill skills that will aid her in her journey back to the Olympics in 2024.

Auburn opens the season Jan. 7 at the Super 16 in a session with No. 1 Oklahoma, No. 4 Michigan and No. 10 UCLA.

