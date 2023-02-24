Auburn gymnastics is back on the climb. The Tigers left no doubt about it.

And as for the head-to-head score with rival Georgia, the Tigers left no doubt about that, either.

No. 7 Auburn exploded out of the gates with two stellar scores on vault and bars, then star Derrian Gobourne closed the performance with a bang on floor to push the final to one that’ll help the team’s postseason seeding potential.

Auburn scored a strong 197.550, blowing out rival Georgia’s 196.075.

Last season after Auburn’s win at Georgia, Suni Lee posted to Instagram: “Took the Dawgs on a walk.” Ditto for 2023.

Auburn also entered the meet trying to wash out a forgettable road performance at Missouri on Sunday. The Tigers did just that with their third-best score of the season, which will figure into the team’s new National Qualifying Score calculations.

Auburn held a solid 197.325 with Gobourne up in the anchor position on floor: As she’s done countless times in her career, she delivered under pressure with an electric performance in the closing moments, scoring a 9.950 to push Auburn’s final up to that 197.550.

A team averaging a 197.5 would be one of the nation’s best: It’s a solid score that’ll prove useful for Auburn as it jostles for positioning in the NCAA Regionals.

Auburn rested some starters at Missouri last week, but this week started all its regular starters as head coach Jeff Graba looks to solidify lineups down the stretch run of the regular season.

“We put some people into positions where we think we might be using them in the postseason. Most of that was pretty successful, so a pretty happy night,” he said.

Lee won vault with a 9.950 and she and Gobourne tied for the win on bars with dualling 9.950’s.

On beam, Gabby McLaughlin tied Georgia’s Vanessa Deniz for best score with a 9.900.

Gobourne’s 9.950 came after Lee took a step on floor and finished with a 9.725. Lee’s teammates had her backed up to where they could drop her score and still finish with a solid 49.450 on the event.

Sophia Groth scored a 9.900 on floor for the fourth consecutive meet.

Auburn next goes on the road at Kentucky before hosting its home finale against Penn State.