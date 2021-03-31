Auburn gymnastics will not compete at NCAA Regional Championship due to COVID-19 tests and tracing

Heartbreak has hit the Auburn gymnastics team again.

Auburn gymnastics will not compete at the NCAA Regionals this weekend as scheduled, the school announced Wednesday, due to positive COVID-19 tests and contact tracing within the program.

The school said the action is consistent with COVID-19 management requirements put forth by the NCAA and the SEC.

Auburn was set to go to the Tuscaloosa regional as the nation's No. 15 seed.

The move ends Auburn's season, both for the team and for gymnasts who previously had a chance to advance to nationals as an individual. Qualification for the national championship meet runs only through the regional meet, and Auburn's entire team has been pulled.

Auburn's gymnasts will miss out on the postseason for the second straight year, after the postseason was canceled last year during the initial spread of COVID-19 across the United States.

Auburn celebrated one gymnast on Senior Day on March 5 at Auburn's last home meet of the season. Senior Meredith Sylvia tied a season-high 9.900 on beam that day.

