Auburn handles Arkansas to win top-25 matchup

In what was one of the more anticipated matchups of Auburn’s season to this point, against a team Bruce Pearl said Friday was the best the Tigers were set to face so far, the on-court performance was ugly.

Between rosters that carried a combined 19 blue-chip recruits, each carried notably subpar shooting performances, but the result favored the Tigers, as No. 22 Auburn sunk No. 13 Arkansas 72-59 on Saturday at Neville Arena to win its first top-25 matchup of the season.

Technically, the shooting struggles continued for Auburn (12-3, 2-1 SEC). It was 43.6% from the field, marking a bottom-half shooting performance of the year. But where things weren’t great for the Tigers, they were even worse for the Razorbacks.

Arkansas (12-3, 1-2 SEC) shot 33.9% from the field, which was its second-lowest mark this year. Its 3-point percentage (12.5%) and free throw percentage (59.4%) were both bottom-three performances in that mark, the former of which was its worst mark and the second its third-lowest. Both were significantly lower than Auburn’s 33.3% from 3 and 77.7% at the line.

In fact, Auburn’s 17-of-22 night at the line was tied for its second-best performance from that mark this year.

Following a 2-of-12 shooting performance in Auburn’s loss to Georgia, guard Wendell Green Jr. came back with a vengeance Saturday, scoring a team-high 19 points while shooting 62.5%. Arkansas native Allen Flanigan also chipped in his highest-scoring effort this season with 18 points. Auburn center Johni Broome also recorded another double-double with 10 points and 10 rebounds.

The Tigers also had one of their cleanest performances of the season from a turnover standpoint, recording just eight turnovers. That’s tied for a season low. By comparison, Arkansas logged 14 turnovers, which Auburn managed to score 25 points off of.

If it weren’t for Arkansas freshman Anthony Black, Saturday’s Auburn win may have been a complete blowout. The former five-star guard logged a game-high 23 points. He was the one Razorback to score more than 15 points and one of two to score more than 10.