 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Auburn hangs Aubie championship banner on campus
0 Comments
top story
AU ATHLETICS

Auburn hangs Aubie championship banner on campus

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Aubie

A new Aubie banner hangs on the Melton student center on campus Monday at Auburn University.

 JAKE WEESE/

Auburn now has a championship banner on campus honoring its favorite tiger.

The university hung a banner listing Aubie’s UCA national championships on Monday on the southwest corner of the Melton Student Center on campus.

Auburn’s mascot has won national championships at the Universal Cheerleaders Association college competitions in 1991, 1995, 1996, 1999, 2003, 2006, 2012, 2014, 2016 and in 2021.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Aubie topped Tennessee’s Smokey for the best score at the championships competition this spring.

Auburn’s mascot program holds the record for most UCA national championships.

Aubie was in 2006 inducted into the Mascot Hall of Fame, which was founded by the original Philadelphia Phillies’ Phillie Phanatic David Raymond.

Aubie was among the first college mascots to be inducted in the Mascot Hall of Fame, joining Wisconsin’s Bucky Badger and Delaware’s YoUDee in the first induction class to feature college mascots in 2006.

The student center was opened in 2008 and was renamed in 2020 to honor alum Harold D. Melton, chief justice of the Georgia Supreme Court and first African American president of the Auburn Student Government Association.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

New York Giants season being ravaged by injury

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert