Auburn hangs Aubie championship banner on campus

Auburn now has a championship banner on campus honoring its favorite tiger.

The university hung a banner listing Aubie’s UCA national championships on Monday on the southwest corner of the Melton Student Center on campus.

Auburn’s mascot has won national championships at the Universal Cheerleaders Association college competitions in 1991, 1995, 1996, 1999, 2003, 2006, 2012, 2014, 2016 and in 2021.

Aubie topped Tennessee’s Smokey for the best score at the championships competition this spring.

Auburn’s mascot program holds the record for most UCA national championships.

Aubie was in 2006 inducted into the Mascot Hall of Fame, which was founded by the original Philadelphia Phillies’ Phillie Phanatic David Raymond.

Aubie was among the first college mascots to be inducted in the Mascot Hall of Fame, joining Wisconsin’s Bucky Badger and Delaware’s YoUDee in the first induction class to feature college mascots in 2006.

The student center was opened in 2008 and was renamed in 2020 to honor alum Harold D. Melton, chief justice of the Georgia Supreme Court and first African American president of the Auburn Student Government Association.

