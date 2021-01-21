Auburn head coach Bryan Harsin details completed coaching staff

To say Auburn head coach Bryan Harsin has been busy since his hiring last month would be an understatement. To say he’s been diligent in putting together his first coaching staff appears to be right on the money.

Harsin has taken his time in finalizing his first staff leading up to Thursday, when the last of those 10 hires was made official. He and the program were even patient when it came to that decision, as they pushed Harsin’s first press conference of 2021 back briefly to ensure everything was set before the head coach addressed the media.

In regards to hiring his 10 on-field assistants, Harsin said his mission has been about doing everything right rather than doing everything quickly.

“You start with a goal and vision, and you go find those people that fit within that goal and that vision. You find great people. That takes time. A lot of times there are staff changes and transitions and there is a sense of urgency in everything you do, but at the same time you want to make sure you get to know people,” Harsin said. “Finding people and ability in all phases that fit with what it is we’re trying to accomplish. That goes for coaches and players. I really believe that.”