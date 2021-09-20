Auburn head coach Bryan Harsin hopes team takes lessons from Penn State loss

Harsin explained some players need that sort of chip on their shoulders in order to grow, but he wants that attitude of always looking to get better to persist regardless of the results.

“Where we want to go is that, regardless of whether we win or lose, we operate like that every day, every practice, every opportunity we get to prepare ourselves,” Harsin said. “That's the type of discipline we have on this team; that's the type of toughness we display on this team every single week. Because if you don't, you don't want to find that out in a three-and-a-half hour game.”

Harsin emphasized not letting one game beat you twice, a point he brought back up when discussing what’s next.

Harsin pointed out how the majority of the talk surrounding Auburn was still centered on Penn State with the Tigers now gearing up to play Georgia State, which beat Tennessee at home two years ago. He discussed how important preparation will be against the Panthers and described how those who spend time thinking about what happened last week will be playing catch-up.

Since the start of the season, Harsin has preached about using the 24-hour rule after wins, meaning the team moves on to what’s next after one day.

Now, Harsin’s made it clear the same rule applies after losses.