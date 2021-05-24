Auburn head coach Bryan Harsin looking for competition at quarterback, other positions

Whether it’s the quarterback position or any of the other spots on the field, Auburn head coach Bryan Harsin is looking for competition.
Harsin discussed Auburn’s quarterback room Monday night prior to an AMBUSH speaking engagement at Auburn Arena. The Tigers added their fourth scholarship quarterback earlier in the day in former LSU quarterback TJ Finley, and although Harsin could not speak specifically about Finley yet, he explained the importance of competition at the position.
“The quarterback room is about toughness, it’s about preparation, it’s about decision making, it’s about accuracy. But these guys, yeah, you want to have the ultimate competitors in that room. And really it starts with themselves. That’s the one thing about that position: there’s one guy that’s on the field – usually, right – that’s playing that position,” Harsin said. “You’ve got to start with yourself. You’ve got to compete with yourself every day. You’ve got to push yourself every day. You’ve got to develop yourself every day.
“I think just within our team, competition helps that. Competition keeps you focused. Competition gets you up and out of bed in the morning and drives you toward improvement.”
This summer Finley will join a quarterback room with varying levels of experience.
Rising junior Bo Nix is the Tigers’ presumptive starter for the third straight year, and during the spring he spoke about stepping up his game with the help of Harsin and new offensive coordinator Mike Bobo. The Tigers also have super senior Grant Loy, who backed up Nix in 2020, and true freshman Dematrius Davis, who enrolled early in order to get the ball rolling right away as a college quarterback.
While quarterback is the marquee position on the field and one drawing plenty of interest given Harsin’s background at the position, the Tigers head coach made it a point to say competition is the name of the game throughout the roster.
“I think [having competition is] something that, you know, I hope our players understand. Like, that’s not a bad thing. And every position on our team, I hope that we can provide competition,” Harsin said. “I hope that every guy wants to play and I hope every guy – they’re great teammates with each other, they treat each other and respect each other like they should. We build chemistry, but at the same time you’re here to play. You’re here to go out there and be on the field.
“Every single day you focus on what you need to do, you compete with yourself, and when you’ve got people that are driving you to do that in that position or on this team, that’s going to help you.”
Harsin emphasized the importance of competition and said you often hear athletes in various sports describe the competition within their teams as being pivotal to their personal success. He said that message is what coaches want to hear from their players, and it’s something he is striving for at Auburn.
While Harsin is looking for competition at every position, Harsin also explained having that competition is never a given.
“I think we’re hopefully establishing that. We’ll see. Guys have to actually go out there and do it,” Harsin said. “We can talk about it and create it, but guys have to do it. And we won’t know that until we get all these new faces and people on campus, get a chance to be around them and watch them work in the summertime and just see how that develops, you know, this football team, how they develop as players and ultimately competitors.“