Auburn head coach Bryan Harsin looking for competition at quarterback, other positions

While quarterback is the marquee position on the field and one drawing plenty of interest given Harsin’s background at the position, the Tigers head coach made it a point to say competition is the name of the game throughout the roster.

“I think [having competition is] something that, you know, I hope our players understand. Like, that’s not a bad thing. And every position on our team, I hope that we can provide competition,” Harsin said. “I hope that every guy wants to play and I hope every guy – they’re great teammates with each other, they treat each other and respect each other like they should. We build chemistry, but at the same time you’re here to play. You’re here to go out there and be on the field.

“Every single day you focus on what you need to do, you compete with yourself, and when you’ve got people that are driving you to do that in that position or on this team, that’s going to help you.”

Harsin emphasized the importance of competition and said you often hear athletes in various sports describe the competition within their teams as being pivotal to their personal success. He said that message is what coaches want to hear from their players, and it’s something he is striving for at Auburn.