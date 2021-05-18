Auburn head coach Bryan Harsin outlines importance of summer in lead-up to season

In a few weeks, the Auburn Tigers will reconvened for summer workouts in anticipation for the 2021 season. The weeks that follow will be crucial, especially as the players settle in under the lead of a new coaching staff.
Auburn head coach Bryan Harsin described the importance of the summer months during an appearance in the radio booth during Auburn baseball's game against Texas A&M on Saturday. The first-year head coach explained the value of getting the players back together, especially as he and his assistants continue to learn more and more about the roster.
"It's definitely important for us as a new staff, there's no doubt about it. I think for everybody staff in America, just not having a chance to see players and be around them for so long, this June is going to be – it's going to be great for everybody," Harsin said. "It's going to be very competitive. It's going to be very busy, and at the same time developing our players and working with our guys and making sure that we're progressing like we need to going into August.
"It's going to be a little bit crazy. It's sort of an organized chaos, but it's needed. When you get people here on this campus – we really believe that's a difference maker. You've got to get them here."
Harsin's point about getting people on campus also extends to the recruiting phase for Auburn, which will also pick up in June. The NCAA's dead period, which has been in effect since March 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic, will finally end on June 1, meaning all schools can host official visits for recruits once again.
During the spring Harsin praised the players for their work while understanding there was more to be done in the coming months. He explained that the players continuing to work hard in the weight room along with learning even more about the schemes the staff is implementing will be important parts of the summertime agenda.
"Number one is just our physical development. Really, that's where you've got to go back and just train again," Harsin said. "It's going to go back to from there – you get your systems and you're going to continue on what you did in spring. But you want to train the athlete, and you want to still go back and get your O, D, special teams back in."
Harsin will make his coaching debut with the Tigers on Sept. 4 against Akron.
Harsin's appearance in the booth alongside Andy Burcham and Brad Law made for perfect timing for the Auburn baseball team. The Tigers entered the bottom of the first inning down 2-0 to the Aggies before Ryan Bliss, Tyler Miller and Rankin Woley delivered back-to-back-to-back home runs.
The home runs marked the first time Auburn had gone back-to-back-to-back since hitting three consecutive home runs against Mississippi State in 2010.
"Let's stay focused here," said Harsin, who also threw out the game’s first pitch. "Let's stay focused on one bat at a time. That's it: one rep, one at-bat at a time."