Auburn head coach Bryan Harsin outlines importance of summer in lead-up to season

In a few weeks, the Auburn Tigers will reconvened for summer workouts in anticipation for the 2021 season. The weeks that follow will be crucial, especially as the players settle in under the lead of a new coaching staff.

Auburn head coach Bryan Harsin described the importance of the summer months during an appearance in the radio booth during Auburn baseball's game against Texas A&M on Saturday. The first-year head coach explained the value of getting the players back together, especially as he and his assistants continue to learn more and more about the roster.

"It's definitely important for us as a new staff, there's no doubt about it. I think for everybody staff in America, just not having a chance to see players and be around them for so long, this June is going to be – it's going to be great for everybody," Harsin said. "It's going to be very competitive. It's going to be very busy, and at the same time developing our players and working with our guys and making sure that we're progressing like we need to going into August.

"It's going to be a little bit crazy. It's sort of an organized chaos, but it's needed. When you get people here on this campus – we really believe that's a difference maker. You've got to get them here."