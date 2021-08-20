Auburn head football coach Bryan Harsin tests positive for COVID-19

Auburn head football coach Bryan Harsin tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday, the first-year head coach announced in a statement Friday.

“Yesterday I tested positive for the COVID-19 virus. I am isolating at home while experiencing no symptoms. As we have navigated through the pandemic, contingency plans have been in place should a situation like this arise,” Harsin said in a statement. “Coach Jeff Schmedding will assume in-person head coaching duties and I will continue to participate remotely in meetings and practice.

“Just like in a game, teams that handle adversity and make necessary adjustments are those that are most successful. I have full confidence in our coaching staff and team. I know they will continue to prepare with the same intensity and focus that they have since camp started.”

Harsin was asked about his stance on vaccinations during SEC Media Days on July 22. He emphasized the importance of educating Auburn’s players and stressed that getting the vaccine was a personal choice.