Auburn head football coach Bryan Harsin tests positive for COVID-19

Auburn head football coach Bryan Harsin tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday, the first-year head coach announced in a statement Friday.
“Yesterday I tested positive for the COVID-19 virus. I am isolating at home while experiencing no symptoms. As we have navigated through the pandemic, contingency plans have been in place should a situation like this arise,” Harsin said in a statement. “Coach Jeff Schmedding will assume in-person head coaching duties and I will continue to participate remotely in meetings and practice.
“Just like in a game, teams that handle adversity and make necessary adjustments are those that are most successful. I have full confidence in our coaching staff and team. I know they will continue to prepare with the same intensity and focus that they have since camp started.”
Harsin was asked about his stance on vaccinations during SEC Media Days on July 22. He emphasized the importance of educating Auburn’s players and stressed that getting the vaccine was a personal choice.
“Our players are being educated. Dr. [Michael] Goodlett does a phenomenal job of educating our players. We have the best in the business, alright, so all that stuff as far as vaccinations, those are explained to our players,” Harsin said. “The one thing about this — I mean, this is a personal decision. It’s deeply personal for a lot of people. And so, that’s how we approach it: here’s the information, you make the decision.”
Harsin declined to comment when asked directly whether or not he had received the vaccine.
During a virtual call with the local media on July 22, Harsin said the team’s vaccination rate was at roughly 60 percent. He was asked again about the team’s numbers on Aug. 5 and did not provide any specific updates, only saying he thought they had “improved.”
Schmedding is the Tigers’ assistant head coach and inside linebackers coach. He came to Auburn after coaching with Harsin at Boise State for two years.