AU MEN'S BASKETBALL

Auburn headlining four-team slate at 2023 Legends Classic in Brooklyn

Auburn Richmond Basketball

In this Nov. 26, 2019, file photo, the Auburn men's basketball team celebrates winning the Legends Classic at the Barclays Center in New York.

 Kathy Willens/The Associated Press

Auburn men's basketball is returning to Brooklyn for the second time in five seasons next year, when it plays in the Legends Classic on Nov. 16 and 17 at the Barclays Center.

The news was first reported by Jon Rothstein in August, but the program officially announced Wednesday it'd be headlining a four-team slate of Oklahoma State, Notre Dame and St. Bonaventure.

An on-sale date for tickets to the 2023 Legends Classic as well as the schedule will be announced at a later date, according to a release.

This will be a return trip for three of the four teams participating. Auburn last went to Brooklyn in 2019, and it beat New Mexico and Richmond in Brooklyn to win the event. Notre Dame won the classic in 2016, and Oklahoma State won a consolation game in 2017.

No. 11 Auburn is 8-0 this season, one of 11 remaining undefeated schools in Division I. The Tigers will next play Memphis in the Holiday Hoopsgiving event on Dec. 10 at State Farm Arena in Atlanta. That game will tip off at 4 p.m. CT and will be televised on ESPN2.

 

Auburn Athletics Writer

Adam has been covering Auburn athletics since March 2022. He graduated from the University of Missouri in May 2021 and has appeared in multiple publications, including the Kansas City Star and Omaha World-Herald, among others.

