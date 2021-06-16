Auburn High alum Ashley Carter checked off several goals this year. Now she's eyeing the Olympics

Auburn High alum Ashley Carter has excelled in the javelin for Auburn University's track and field team, but the senior didn't realize until late in the season that competing in the Olympic Trials was even a faint possibility.
Carter kept working hard during what was left of the outdoor season, and after a brief period of uncertainty she learned she was in fact bound for the trials.
Carter will be one of 24 athletes competing in the javelin for a spot in the Summer Olympics when the USATF Olympic Trials begin on Friday in Eugene, Oregon. The location stands as easy access for Carter, who competed in the NCAAs at the same track last week and walked away with a 14th-place finish.
"If you would have asked me even this year at the beginning of the year if I were to be here, I would have probably laughed and said there was no way," Carter said. "Anything's possible, but it's definitely exciting. It's just something -- I don't know, it's something that you don't feel it until it's there. You picture it and you're like, 'Oh yeah, that could happen,' but when it's actually here it's very different. It's way more exciting and way more special than you could have ever imagined."
Carter explained there was some initial uncertainty regarding her spot at the trials. Typically the trials field would be set based off results from that year; the coronavirus pandemic, however, complicated the matter.
Because the Olympics were initially supposed to happen in 2020, athletes who had excelled back in the summer of 2019 were eligible to follow through on their Olympic aspirations. Ultimately, enough of those athletes had moved on and left Carter with the chance to compete.
Carter made it clear the road to this moment has been a challenging one, especially over the last two years.
Carter pointed out her junior season was canceled due to the pandemic about one week before it was scheduled to start, which was a particularly disappointing outcome given the progress she felt she had made. She admitted she was concerned as schools across the country cut different athletic programs, but once it was clear Auburn was holding steady she turned her attention on 2021 and her future after that.
Carter decided she would make the most of the NCAA's free year of eligibility and return to the team come 2022. Before then, she had some major goals she wanted to accomplish.
Carter explained one of her primary goals since she reached the college level was to throw 50 meters, and while she had put together strong performances as a freshman and a sophomore she had not yet reached that mark. That changed at the Pepsi Florida Relays in early April, when she hit the 50-meter mark only to eclipse it with a 52-meter throw on her next attempt.
Carter had a 50-meter throw again at the LSU Alumni Gold meet later that month before entering the SEC Championships as one of the top-five throwers. She was dead set on walking away with a medal, and despite the fierce competition she came through with a 52-meter throw and a third-place finish.
Carter said she barely made it into the NCAAs and admitted she was nervous during the competition. While she didn't quite get bragging rights over older brother Justin, who took 13th at NCAAs for Aubrn in 2014, Carter was content with her performance as part of a year during which her aim continued to grow higher for herself.
"This season, when I started throwing further and reaching some of the goals I had set, I realized I had to make those bigger goals like going to nationals and going to trials," Carter said. "It's really exciting, and it's something, once again, that I never would have thought I would have even been a part of."
Carter credited her brother for being the reason she started throwing, and while she characterized him as a quiet person she added he knows the right things to say when he does speak up. She said the two would text frequently during the preseason as Carter looked to improve her performances, and knowing both have now been to nationals is something she truly cherishes.
One of Carter's other big supporters is teammate and fellow javelin thrower Kylee Carter, who is not related but has nevertheless made a huge impression on her development. Ashley said Kylee has encouraged her the entire time she's been at Auburn and added that having Kylee training alongside her for the trials has been a major benefit.
Carter explained the trials consist of 24 competitors and two days of competition with the field being narrowed down to 12 after the opening day. The second day sees those 12 athletes compete before the top eight finish the day with three more throws to determine who moves on.
Carter's main goal is to survive the first day of cuts and stand alongside the nation's top 12 throwers entering the final day of competition. Getting that far would be a major accomplishment; going even further would be something Carter almost couldn't imagine.
"Making it to day two would mean so much. It would just show that hard work does pay off, you know?" Carter said. "That helps with all the support of God, my parents, my family, friends, coaches, everyone that's been there every step up the way. I think that's the step up that makes it even more special; all these people are supporting you. I've gotten more texts in the last two weeks being here than I've gotten in a really long time.
"If I were to ever qualify, that would be a miracle. That would be a dream come true, honestly."