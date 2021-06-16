Auburn High alum Ashley Carter checked off several goals this year. Now she's eyeing the Olympics

Carter said she barely made it into the NCAAs and admitted she was nervous during the competition. While she didn't quite get bragging rights over older brother Justin, who took 13th at NCAAs for Aubrn in 2014, Carter was content with her performance as part of a year during which her aim continued to grow higher for herself.

"This season, when I started throwing further and reaching some of the goals I had set, I realized I had to make those bigger goals like going to nationals and going to trials," Carter said. "It's really exciting, and it's something, once again, that I never would have thought I would have even been a part of."

Carter credited her brother for being the reason she started throwing, and while she characterized him as a quiet person she added he knows the right things to say when he does speak up. She said the two would text frequently during the preseason as Carter looked to improve her performances, and knowing both have now been to nationals is something she truly cherishes.

One of Carter's other big supporters is teammate and fellow javelin thrower Kylee Carter, who is not related but has nevertheless made a huge impression on her development. Ashley said Kylee has encouraged her the entire time she's been at Auburn and added that having Kylee training alongside her for the trials has been a major benefit.