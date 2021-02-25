Auburn High linebacker Powell Gordon commits to Auburn University

Gordon’s vision was on display throughout his junior year, and it is undoubtedly part of the reason he’s quickly rising up the ranks for many college coaches.

Gordon was a force that could not be contained up front in 2020, as notched 82 tackles, 16 tackles for loss, 11 sacks and one interception for a Tigers’ defense that only gave up 13.4 points per game. Auburn came up just short in the state title game but not because of Gordon, who led the way defensively with a team-high eight tackles to go with three tackles for loss, two sacks and one pass break-up against Thompson.

Gordon’s play earned him first team All-State and first team All-Area honors.

Auburn High defensive coordinator Scott Goolsby raved about Gordon last week, especially the work ethic the rising senior puts on display on a daily basis.

“His speed is one thing they always comment on — how fast he is on the field, how relentless he is and how good his technique is,” Goolsby said. “All of his habits are elite, whether it’s in the classroom, in the weight room or on the field. Everything he does is elite, from getting in his stance to rushing the passer and playing hard on the field.