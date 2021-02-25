Auburn High linebacker Powell Gordon commits to Auburn University

It didn’t take Auburn High linebacker Powell Gordon too long to decide joining the team he idolized as a child was the move for him.
Gordon committed to Auburn on Thursday, one week after he was officially offered a scholarship by new Tigers head coach Bryan Harsin. Gordon stands as the Tigers’ third commit in the class of 2022 alongside another local product in Opelika cornerback Jarell Stinson as well as quarterback Holden Geriner.
Gordon recently received a three-star recruiting rating per 247 Sports.
Gordon spoke last week about how much the offer from Harsin meant to him.
“It was the first time I talked to [coach Harsin] on the phone. We talked for about 30 minutes. He’s a very smart coach. He knows what he’s talking about, and he just let me know that they wanted to offer me,” Gordon said. “I grew up an Auburn fan just from the day I was born because my dad [Justin] and a lot of other family members went to Auburn.
“Just getting an offer from the team you watched growing up and the stadium you go to most is just a great feeling.”
The 6-foot-3, 215-pound Gordon plays defensive end and outside linebacker in high school, but he said Auburn envisions him playing middle linebacker due to his length and his hips. Gordon said playing the position is appealing because he likes being what amounts to the quarterback of the defense and enjoys having a vision for the entire field.
Gordon’s vision was on display throughout his junior year, and it is undoubtedly part of the reason he’s quickly rising up the ranks for many college coaches.
Gordon was a force that could not be contained up front in 2020, as notched 82 tackles, 16 tackles for loss, 11 sacks and one interception for a Tigers’ defense that only gave up 13.4 points per game. Auburn came up just short in the state title game but not because of Gordon, who led the way defensively with a team-high eight tackles to go with three tackles for loss, two sacks and one pass break-up against Thompson.
Gordon’s play earned him first team All-State and first team All-Area honors.
Auburn High defensive coordinator Scott Goolsby raved about Gordon last week, especially the work ethic the rising senior puts on display on a daily basis.
“His speed is one thing they always comment on — how fast he is on the field, how relentless he is and how good his technique is,” Goolsby said. “All of his habits are elite, whether it’s in the classroom, in the weight room or on the field. Everything he does is elite, from getting in his stance to rushing the passer and playing hard on the field.
“That’s what’s been so awesome for all of us working with him: he takes coaching like he’s still a seventh grader trying to garner the favor from his coaches. He will do whatever you tell him to do.”